KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies called in K9s two nights in a row for two separate incidents. Both suspects remain at large. Police say the first incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on September 16, starting at the 3200 block of Sunny Acre Lane in Strafford, when the resident saw their maroon Chevy Camaro stolen on their home security camera. Officials say the victim called 911, then followed the vehicle until deputies picked up the chase at the intersection of Golden Ave. and Kearney Street.
KYTV
Laclede County man is accused of burning a boy, pepper-spraying two girls
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Laclede County man has been charged with one count of first-degree -assault, abuse and neglect of a child, and two counts of child abuse. Timothy Easton, 50, is accused of burning a 13-year-old boy and pepper spraying two other children. On August 24, investigators...
KYTV
A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: OZARKS DEALS - 1/2 Off Tickets at Trepidations Haunted Attractions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out Trepidations Haunted Attraction in Seligman, MO if you’re looking for a night of fright this spooky season. For more information, visit: https://www.ozarksdeals.com.
KTTS
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
‘My son instantly vomited and had a nosebleed’; Mother speaking out of potential harm in spicy chip challenge
A mother in the Ozarks said she thinks the extremely spicy Paqui chips that are part of a social media trend should have more restrictions on who can buy them.
myozarksonline.com
Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound
A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
KYTV
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
houstonherald.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove
A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
KYTV
Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man from Nixa was killed in a crash on I-44 Thursday afternoon. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his pickup truck while changing lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer near Kansas Expressway around 4:30. Smith was killed in the crash. The semi-driver wasn’t hurt.
Fall festivals this weekend! 7 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to an area in the 1800 block of North Lyon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found Charles Tart, 52, from Springfield, dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they are looking for Robert S. Parmley, 40,...
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KYTV
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
933kwto.com
Springfield Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault
Seth Thomas Beisner, 31, of Springfield has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges. Beisner was convicted of 1st and 3rd degree assault, as well as 2nd degree kidnapping. He received 8 years for for the 1st degree domestic assault charge, 7 years for the 2nd degree kidnapping charge, and 4 years for the 3rd degree domestic assault charge. The sentences will be served at the same time.
KYTV
Springfield woman shares brain aneurysm survival story to encourage others to learn warning signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - #TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms. 1 in 50 has an unruptured brain aneurysm they don’t even know about, one study found, and one local woman who survived hopes to share early signs. On October 15, 2019, Jennifer Laney says...
