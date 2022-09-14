ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies called in K9s two nights in a row for two separate incidents. Both suspects remain at large. Police say the first incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on September 16, starting at the 3200 block of Sunny Acre Lane in Strafford, when the resident saw their maroon Chevy Camaro stolen on their home security camera. Officials say the victim called 911, then followed the vehicle until deputies picked up the chase at the intersection of Golden Ave. and Kearney Street.
KYTV

A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.

NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
KTTS

Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Douglas County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash Tuesday in Douglas County. The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Traci Taylor from Mountain Grove was a passenger on a motorcycle that ran off the road and rolled over on Highway EE northeast of Vanzant. She died at the...
myozarksonline.com

Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound

A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
KYTV

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
houstonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove

A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
KYTV

Springfield Police release the name of a man killed in a crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man from Nixa was killed in a crash on I-44 Thursday afternoon. Michael Brandon Smith, 30, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his pickup truck while changing lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer near Kansas Expressway around 4:30. Smith was killed in the crash. The semi-driver wasn’t hurt.
KYTV

Police identify victim, suspect in deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to an area in the 1800 block of North Lyon around 10 a.m. on Friday. Investigators found Charles Tart, 52, from Springfield, dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they are looking for Robert S. Parmley, 40,...
Ozarks First.com

Fall Events at the Branson Landing

The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault

Seth Thomas Beisner, 31, of Springfield has been sentenced in a case involving multiple charges. Beisner was convicted of 1st and 3rd degree assault, as well as 2nd degree kidnapping. He received 8 years for for the 1st degree domestic assault charge, 7 years for the 2nd degree kidnapping charge, and 4 years for the 3rd degree domestic assault charge. The sentences will be served at the same time.
