It looks like Kid Cudi has a problem to deal with because his upcoming album ENTERGALACTIC has allegedly leaked online. Users started to note new songs from Cudder appear on some rap internet forums on Saturday afternoon, and soon it became clear that they are taken from his forthcoming 10th album which comes along with a Netflix series, co-created by Kenya Barris. An interesting part of the story is that whoever leaked the album, added fart sounds all over the songs.

