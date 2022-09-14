ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch

One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
Kid Cudi’s ‘ENTERGALACTIC’ Album Reportedly Leaks 2 Weeks Early; Tagged with Fart Sounds All Over

It looks like Kid Cudi has a problem to deal with because his upcoming album ENTERGALACTIC has allegedly leaked online. Users started to note new songs from Cudder appear on some rap internet forums on Saturday afternoon, and soon it became clear that they are taken from his forthcoming 10th album which comes along with a Netflix series, co-created by Kenya Barris. An interesting part of the story is that whoever leaked the album, added fart sounds all over the songs.
Ab-Soul Releases New Song ‘Moonshooter’ — Listen

Fans have been dying for a new project from SZA for years now. She last dropped an album in 2017 with Ctrl and many are blaming TDE for the delays. But another TDE artist who we haven’t heard from in an even longer time is Ab-Soul. Soulo put out...
DIVINE Returns with New Single ‘Gunehgar’ Prod. by Hit-Boy: Watch

Indian rapper DIVINE has returned to the forefront with his brand new single ‘Gunehgar’. The song serves as the first single off his forthcoming third studio album, the follow up to the highly successful and critically acclaimed sophomore LP, Punya Paap. For the kickoff, Vivian has joined forces with none other than Hit-Boy to produce a scorching track that will have fans excited for sure.
Kodak Black Shares 2 New Songs ‘Walk’ & ‘Spin’: Listen

It definitely feels like Kodak Black is prepping the release of a new project. The rapper has been quite active in releasing music and has been popping up at various events around the country. After unveiling the song ‘For No Reason‘ a couple of weeks ago, he is back with a twin release tonight, ‘Walk’ and ‘Spin’.
Fabolous Drops New Freestyle ‘Easy’: Watch

Fabolous seems to be building towards a new project. The Brooklyn rapper has released a new freestyle called ‘Easy’ which is accompanied by a video with cameos from DaniLeigh and Fivio Foreign. He did a similar concept with his previous drop ‘1 Thing’ freestyle starring Amerie.
Lil Tjay Shares New Freestyle ‘FACESHOT’ Over 50 Cent Classic ‘Many Men’: Listen

Lil Tjay has released a new freestyle called ‘FACESHOT’ which addresses the dangerous shooting where he was the victim recently. For the freestyle, he borrows the classic 50 Cent beat ‘Many Men’ off Get Rich or Die Tryin’ which was produced by Darrell “Digga” Branch. Tjay and 50 had linked last week where the former hinted that a remix of some sorts over the iconic song was possibly coming.
