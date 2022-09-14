ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Reader view: Community volunteers dig in to restore Edmonds Marsh

After 500 hours of hard labor on 18 days this summer, over 50 community volunteers relished in their success in restoring stream flows in the Edmonds Marsh that had been blocked by chain-link fencing and a huge, spreading mass of an invasive plant called bittersweet nightshade. This year’s volunteer restoration...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Meet 80-plus hiring employers at the Lynnwood Job Fair

Are you looking for a new job, career change, or even a side hustle? Look no further than the upcoming Lynnwood Regional Job Fair. You will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 80 hiring employers. The job fair is completely free and open to all. Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12! A variety of employers from the healthcare, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail, and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Edmonds, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
State
Alaska State
Edmonds, WA
Government
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
rentonreporter.com

Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail

Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
KING COUNTY, WA
restaurantclicks.com

13 Popular Spots for Dim Sum in the US

Get your fill of dim sum dishes at these famous restaurants. Going out for dim sum is always a great opportunity to try many small dishes simultaneously and share with friends and family. Dim sum is a meal that involves eating several small Chinese dishes. Many items on a dim...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed

A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle

Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Edmonds City Council#The U S Army#Auburn University#The University Of Kansas
myedmondsnews.com

Democrats advance Chase, Peterson and McMahon for Snohomish County Council vacant seat

Snohomish County Democratic Party Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) Thursday night selected Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase as their top choice among seven candidates vying for appointment to fill the vacant Snohomish County Council District 3 seat. State Rep. Strom Peterson and attorney Colin McMahon also were recommended from among seven candidates who sought the vacancy created after Stephanie Wright resigned last month to take an executive position in county government.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington

Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Hazel Miller Foundation awards $750K grant to Housing Hope’s Edmonds project

Housing Hope has received a $750,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to go toward construction of affordable family apartments in Edmonds Highway 99 neighborhood. This plan is to build 52 apartments for low-income families on land adjacent to Edmonds Lutheran Church on 236th Street Southwest and across from the Edmonds Safeway store.
EDMONDS, WA
luxury-houses.net

Gig Harbor residence, warm & inviting home by Scott Edwards Architecture

Gig Harbor Residence designed by Scott Edwards Architecture is a stunning one-story home which harmonious with the nature surrounding. Indeed, the juxtaposition between the tall firs and the linearity of the home ground it within the larger forest context and speak to what SEA’s clients love most about the site. The result is a cozy and inviting home that encourages enjoyment of both the custom interior and the picturesque exterior.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
myedmondsnews.com

Get help with your ‘brick wall’ genealogy research problems Sept. 24 in Lynnwood

Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Sept. 24, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. Experienced researcher Caroll Budny is available for free, 40-minute, in-person appointments. To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to...
LYNNWOOD, WA
luxury-houses.net

Offering a Smooth Transition Between Interior and Exterior Spaces, This Waterfront Home in Kirkland Lists for $16.95M

The Home in Kirkland is designed by noted architect Rick Chesmore, now available for sale. This home located at 405 Lake Street S, Kirkland, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Allen – Coldwell Banker Bain – (Phone: ((425) 417-6161) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kirkland.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy