Are you looking for a new job, career change, or even a side hustle? Look no further than the upcoming Lynnwood Regional Job Fair. You will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 80 hiring employers. The job fair is completely free and open to all. Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12! A variety of employers from the healthcare, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail, and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO