Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: Community volunteers dig in to restore Edmonds Marsh
After 500 hours of hard labor on 18 days this summer, over 50 community volunteers relished in their success in restoring stream flows in the Edmonds Marsh that had been blocked by chain-link fencing and a huge, spreading mass of an invasive plant called bittersweet nightshade. This year’s volunteer restoration...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Meet 80-plus hiring employers at the Lynnwood Job Fair
Are you looking for a new job, career change, or even a side hustle? Look no further than the upcoming Lynnwood Regional Job Fair. You will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 80 hiring employers. The job fair is completely free and open to all. Stop dreaming about working at Amazon, Starbucks, Crane Aerospace or QFC, and make it a reality by interviewing on-site at the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12! A variety of employers from the healthcare, aerospace, transportation, law enforcement, logistics, public utilities, retail, and hospitality industries will be available. View a full list of participating employers by signing up at LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com.
The Stranger
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rentonreporter.com
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
restaurantclicks.com
13 Popular Spots for Dim Sum in the US
Get your fill of dim sum dishes at these famous restaurants. Going out for dim sum is always a great opportunity to try many small dishes simultaneously and share with friends and family. Dim sum is a meal that involves eating several small Chinese dishes. Many items on a dim...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle’s $800K grant to the mayor’s old social club ‘not a good look’| Op-Ed
A report from The Seattle Times came out Wednesday, detailing how the city of Seattle is giving $781,827 to a social club of which Mayor Bruce Harrell was previously the chair. This has sparked discussions about the move as a conflict of interest versus the funding being an important step to protect a culturally important location in the community.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Democrats advance Chase, Peterson and McMahon for Snohomish County Council vacant seat
Snohomish County Democratic Party Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) Thursday night selected Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase as their top choice among seven candidates vying for appointment to fill the vacant Snohomish County Council District 3 seat. State Rep. Strom Peterson and attorney Colin McMahon also were recommended from among seven candidates who sought the vacancy created after Stephanie Wright resigned last month to take an executive position in county government.
Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington
Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
myedmondsnews.com
Hazel Miller Foundation awards $750K grant to Housing Hope’s Edmonds project
Housing Hope has received a $750,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to go toward construction of affordable family apartments in Edmonds Highway 99 neighborhood. This plan is to build 52 apartments for low-income families on land adjacent to Edmonds Lutheran Church on 236th Street Southwest and across from the Edmonds Safeway store.
luxury-houses.net
Gig Harbor residence, warm & inviting home by Scott Edwards Architecture
Gig Harbor Residence designed by Scott Edwards Architecture is a stunning one-story home which harmonious with the nature surrounding. Indeed, the juxtaposition between the tall firs and the linearity of the home ground it within the larger forest context and speak to what SEA’s clients love most about the site. The result is a cozy and inviting home that encourages enjoyment of both the custom interior and the picturesque exterior.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Get help with your ‘brick wall’ genealogy research problems Sept. 24 in Lynnwood
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their “brick wall” problems on Saturday, Sept. 24, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. Experienced researcher Caroll Budny is available for free, 40-minute, in-person appointments. To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to...
Dive expert weighs in on recovery plan for seaplane in Mutiny Bay
Seattle, WA. – The NTSB and Navy have announced a recovery plan for the seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay in early September. Ten people were killed in the crash and only one body has been recovered. KIRO 7 spoke with Doug Bishop, the lead diver for Adventures with...
luxury-houses.net
Offering a Smooth Transition Between Interior and Exterior Spaces, This Waterfront Home in Kirkland Lists for $16.95M
The Home in Kirkland is designed by noted architect Rick Chesmore, now available for sale. This home located at 405 Lake Street S, Kirkland, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Terry Allen – Coldwell Banker Bain – (Phone: ((425) 417-6161) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kirkland.
Washington Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America
U.S. News & Report ranked the top American universities for 2022-2023.
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Washington Huskies hosting massive recruiting weekend, led by Ford Sports Performance's loaded roster
The Washington Huskies football program has had a well-documented recent history of struggling with in-state recruiting. But things may be changing, and this weekend could provide evidence of a major turnaround. Washington is set to host a massive recruiting weekend, led by more than two dozen ...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment
Yesterday in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. According to the Seattle Times, he was so relieved he burst into tears and embraced his defense lawyers. When I read the story, I, too, felt like bursting into tears, but for a different reason.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and new Futsal tournament supports students, families, and teachers
Walking, running and kicking the ball across the pitch is a great way to have fun. But did you know that at the Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament, they can do so much more?. “We know that healthy students do better in school,” said Jenni McCloughan, a physical education...
Comments / 0