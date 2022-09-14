Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at an all-around sunny day at Mountaineer Field where WVU rolled Towson 65-7.
WVU Football Caden Biser Lanell Carr.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This one wasn't close.
Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers put together their best showing in a year. Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores,...
East Fairmont, Lincoln face southern foes in volleyball quad
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cardinal Conference reigned supreme in the East Fairmont quad of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge Saturday, but East Fairmont and Lincoln each had their high moments and gained valuable experience. Nitro and Scott traveled from the southern part of the state and didn’t drop...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football CJ Donaldson Towson Postgame 9/17/22
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson detailed some of the items he focused on in making the switch to running back, and explained the genesis of his lethal stiff-arm.
WVU women's soccer blanked by Georgetown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completed its non-conference slate with a 2-0 loss to Georgetown at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon. Despite a seemingly even final box score, the Hoyas (4-1-3) broke through in the 34th minute and then added...
0917 C.J. Donaldson breaks loose
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention.
Donnie Davisson, Sept 2022
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the…
Robert C. Byrd volleyball finishes 1-2 at Challenge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles went 1-2 against tough competition in the Big 12-Cardinal Challenge at RCB on Saturday. In the Eagles’ hard-fought 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 win over Herbert Hoover, Avery Childers racked up seven kills, 20 digs and 24 assists.
Parade, live music highlight Lost Creek (West Virginia) Community Festival
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the outdoor fun continued Saturday at the 2022 Lost Creek Community Festival. Food and craft vendors lined Railroad Street outside the Lost Creek Community Building opposite a stage for live music. Inflatables and a rock-climbing setup were available for the youth in attendance.
Garrison Mathis Mayle
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with broken hearts that we announce Garrison Mathis Mayle…
Birth announcements
JACKSON-HELSLEY — A daughter Hazeleigh Grace Jackson-Helsley, was born Sept. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Desirae Jackson and Nathan Helsley of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparent is Evelyn Crayton of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Rachel Kesling, Clarksburg, and Billy Helsley, Clarksburg. MORRIS — A daughter, Aspen Josephine Morris,...
Betty Jane Ribas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927,...
Economic impact of North Central West Virginia Airport expected to grow with expansion projects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia Airport remains one of the primary drivers of the Harrison County economy. The airport, and the collection of aerospace-related businesses located on its campus, have an overall annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion on the surrounding region — a figure that’s only expected to grow once its new terminal building is completed.
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials believe county primed for economic development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Among a record number of ribbon cuttings held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the ongoing development at the Middletown Commons and more, Marion County officials are optimistic about the current state of economic development, believing the county is in a prime position going forward.
Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame
Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the West Virginia University Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more.
Delbert 'Carl' Jenkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Delbert “Carl” Jenkins, 73, of Lost Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born January 15, 1949, in Lost Creek, son of the late Earl Lee and Hattie Odessa Anderson Jenkins.
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Darla K. Gant to Darla K. Gant and Savannah D. Gant, parcel in Clark-Clarksburg District, parent and child.
