BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia Airport remains one of the primary drivers of the Harrison County economy. The airport, and the collection of aerospace-related businesses located on its campus, have an overall annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion on the surrounding region — a figure that’s only expected to grow once its new terminal building is completed.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO