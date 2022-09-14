ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at an all-around sunny day at Mountaineer Field where WVU rolled Towson 65-7. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers put together their best showing in a year. Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, Lincoln face southern foes in volleyball quad

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cardinal Conference reigned supreme in the East Fairmont quad of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge Saturday, but East Fairmont and Lincoln each had their high moments and gained valuable experience. Nitro and Scott traveled from the southern part of the state and didn’t drop...
FAIRMONT, WV
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football CJ Donaldson Towson Postgame 9/17/22

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson detailed some of the items he focused on in making the switch to running back, and explained the genesis of his lethal stiff-arm. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women's soccer blanked by Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completed its non-conference slate with a 2-0 loss to Georgetown at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon. Despite a seemingly even final box score, the Hoyas (4-1-3) broke through in the 34th minute and then added...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#Volleyball#Wvu Coliseum#Wvu
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd volleyball finishes 1-2 at Challenge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles went 1-2 against tough competition in the Big 12-Cardinal Challenge at RCB on Saturday. In the Eagles’ hard-fought 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 win over Herbert Hoover, Avery Childers racked up seven kills, 20 digs and 24 assists.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Parade, live music highlight Lost Creek (West Virginia) Community Festival

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the outdoor fun continued Saturday at the 2022 Lost Creek Community Festival. Food and craft vendors lined Railroad Street outside the Lost Creek Community Building opposite a stage for live music. Inflatables and a rock-climbing setup were available for the youth in attendance.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

JACKSON-HELSLEY — A daughter Hazeleigh Grace Jackson-Helsley, was born Sept. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Desirae Jackson and Nathan Helsley of Clarksburg. Maternal grandparent is Evelyn Crayton of Clarksburg. Paternal grandparents are Rachel Kesling, Clarksburg, and Billy Helsley, Clarksburg. MORRIS — A daughter, Aspen Josephine Morris,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Betty Jane Ribas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Economic impact of North Central West Virginia Airport expected to grow with expansion projects

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia Airport remains one of the primary drivers of the Harrison County economy. The airport, and the collection of aerospace-related businesses located on its campus, have an overall annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion on the surrounding region — a figure that’s only expected to grow once its new terminal building is completed.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Beasley among eight inducted into WVU Sports Hall of Fame

Former Mountaineer rifle coach Marsha Beasley was among eight West Virginia greats inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2022. Others in the class included Donna Abbott (women's basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men's basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the West Virginia University Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Delbert 'Carl' Jenkins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Delbert “Carl” Jenkins, 73, of Lost Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born January 15, 1949, in Lost Creek, son of the late Earl Lee and Hattie Odessa Anderson Jenkins.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Darla K. Gant to Darla K. Gant and Savannah D. Gant, parcel in Clark-Clarksburg District, parent and child.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

