A Former 'Karate Kid' Star Made a Surprise Appearance in 'Cobra Kai' Season 5
A friendly face from the original Karate Kid franchise made a surprise appearance in Cobra Kai Season 5. Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) first appeared in Karate Kid III. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) met Jessica in the third Karate Kid film when she was working at a pottery store in Los Angeles. The pair became fast friends — Jessica always had Daniel's back.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock addresses ‘gnarly’ incest scene
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has reflected on what she described as a “gnarly” incest scene that takes place in the fourth episode, “King of the Narrow Sea”.Spoilers follow for episode four of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!During Monday’s (12 September) episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) is led on a secret nighttime adventure around King’s Landing by her uncle Daemon (Smith).The pair end up at one of Daemon’s favourite brothels, where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and can’t bring himself to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ locks horns with an incredible crossover event as the MCU finds its own Edna Mode
Here we go, Avengers enthusiasts, it’s Marvel news roundup time. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued with its fifth episode this Thursday, and while it might have been the most joint-shorted installment we’ve had so far, it still managed to pack in a lot that demanded to be unpacked by fans. For one, the series dared to pilfer from another of Disney’s biggest brands, the folks over at Pixar, while paving the way for one hell of a team-up when the series returns next week.
Polygon
She-Hulk’s fashion designer, Luke Jacobson, outdoes even the deepest Marvel cameo deep cuts
It may seem like every installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether TV episode or movie, comes with something to make fans go “Oooh, Easter egg!” But in its fifth episode, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might have become the crowned monarch of Marvel Comics deep cuts. Ladies and...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire On Playing A Dark Character, Teases Possible Small Screen Musical Performance — TCA
Reba McEntire has joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails and is opening up about playing a darker character than what audiences would expect from her. The country star also teased if viewers would be able to see a musical performance as her character Sunny Barnes in the ABC drama. “I get to hum a little bit, and sing a little but, but we’ll see,” McEntire said during the ABC TCA panel. Showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid said that “there may be a little space for her to sing.” However, given that Sunny is on a “pretty dark journey” her...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises ‘All Will Be Revealed’ (Video)
The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”. Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW
In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
ComicBook
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
Cobra Kai’s Thomas Ian Griffith Discusses The Season 5 Finale’s Cool Callback To The Karate Part III
Cobra Kai star Thomas Ian Griffith shares thoughts on the Season 5 finale's awesome callback.
thedigitalfix.com
Barry season 4 could be the last, teases star
Barry season 3 was another huge hit with audiences and critics alike, but according to one star of the dark comedy series, the HBO original’s upcoming fourth season may well be its last. Barry follows the former hitman Barry Berkman, who tries to turn away from his life of...
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in sequel to the 2005 DC Comics-based movie
Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to the 2005 superhero film Constantine. The news about the 58-year-old performer was confirmed on Friday by Deadline, and it was reported that Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original film, would return to helm the sequel.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
‘The Crown’ Season 5, ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, ‘Queen Charlotte’, ‘Three-Body Problem’ Among Shows To Be Previewed At Netflix’s Tudum Event
Netflix has revealed the lineup for Tudum, the streamer’s second annual free virtual global fan event set for September 24. Per the streamer, the event will feature “news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators.” The Crown Season 5, Bridgerton Season 3, Queen Charlotte and the anticipated sci-fi drama Three-Body Problem are just a few of the TV shows set to be previewed. The 2022 Tudum will span four continents with five events, beginning in Korea. The schedule per Netflix follows below: At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with...
