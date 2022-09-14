ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Lofts at San Marco East, 3114 Philips Highway, contractor is Realco Recycling Co. Inc., 16,694 square feet, demolish former New Horizons Healthcare building, $70,000. Kendra Lyken, 8061 Lone Star Road, contractor is All American Debris & Wrecking LLC, 3,662 square feet, building demolition, $20,000. Signs. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, 10598 Cordgrass...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Land being cleared for Vestcor workforce housing in Spring Park area

The city issued permits Sept. 14 for Realco Recycling Co. Inc. to take down vacant structures at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road for development of the Lofts at San Marco East. The Vestcor Companies intends to start construction in the first quarter of 2023 on a 172-unit apartment building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permits issued for 300 apartments and town houses at Seven Pines

The city issued 15 permits Sept. 15 for construction of the 300-unit Seven Pines apartment and townhouse project at the southeast quadrant of Butler Boulevard and Interstate 295. Elkins Construction LLC is the contractor of the project, comprising apartment, clubhouse, garage and maintenance buildings, at a cost of $55.91 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridanewswire.com

Jacksonville Tree Service Experts Helps Homeowner Create Room for New Fence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sep 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Adalyn Cooper finally decided to improve his privacy last week, the first idea was to build a fence. However, when Cooper sat down to plan his wall, the homeowner realized a wall was impossible until he removed four trees in the way of the property development project, said Jacksonville Tree Service Experts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

PruitHealth in Fleming Island sells for $14.4 million

A California real estate investment trust acquired PruittHealth in Clay County on Sept. 8 for $14.41 million. Through PSF Real Estate Investments LLC, LTC Properties Inc. of Westlake Village, California, bought the facility from Clay Healthcare Properties Inc. of Norcross, Georgia. PruittHealth, at 2040 Town Center Blvd. in Fleming Island,...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former First Baptist Church main auditorium now NoCo Center

The former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville main auditorium has a new name now that it has a new purpose, as exhibited by “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” that runs through Nov. 16. It’s now NoCo Center. The name stands for North Core, the Downtown area...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA committee advances $36 million incentives deal for American Lions tower

A Downtown Investment Authority board committee voted unanimously Sept. 15 to advance a $35.88 million city incentives deal for American Lions LLC’s proposed 44-story residential tower at the former Jacksonville Landing. The 5-0 vote all but ensures passage by the full board next week. The Jacksonville City Council will...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Whataburger continues to add prototypes

Whataburger, with at least eight locations in Northeast Florida, continues to add prototype restaurants with drive-thrus in the area. • The previously reported double-drive-thru prototype restaurant at 8325 Southside Blvd. at southeast Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road. The 3,214-square-foot restaurant is planned on about 1 acre between Walgreens and AutoZone.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

REVA Development, city working on new deal for Armory renovation

A Fort Lauderdale-based developer and the city of Jacksonville are trying to reinvigorate a stalled 2019 plan to renovate the historic former National Guard Armory on the edge of Springfield into a mixed-use cultural, visual and performing arts and entertainment facility. A summary memo from the city Office of Economic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tell us about your ‘Cool Construction’ project for our special edition

Northeast Florida companies are invited to nominate projects for the Jacksonville Daily Record’s Cool Construction special edition Nov. 10. • It could have a unique design or interesting architectural details. • It may be built with sustainable or other materials that set it apart. • It could feature inexpensive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Wave of Aid Moves Across Jacksonville for Send Relief Serve Tour

JACKSVONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Send Relief Serve Tour moves a wave of aid across Jacksonville today and tomorrow. The national event, that now includes Jacksonville as one of its seven stops on its 2022 multi-state service tour, is being held in partnership with local churches, city leaders and schools that have “identified tangible needs within their communities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

DLP Bancshares acquires Community State Bank in Starke

DLP Bancshares, a St. Augustine holding company, said Sept. 15 it acquired Community State Bank, a $225 million-asset firm headquartered in Starke. DLP is owned by a group of private investors including Don Wenner, CEO of St. Augustine-based real estate investment and financial services firm DLP Capital. According to Federal...
STARKE, FL
News4Jax.com

Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
FLORIDA STATE

