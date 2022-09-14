ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gouverneur, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown leaders unhappy with conditions at Butler Pavilion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reports of litter, crime, and now furniture have city leaders unhappy with the conditions at Watertown’s Butler Pavilion. With its overhead roof and readily accessible bathrooms, the pavilion has recently become a place of refuge for the city’s homeless population. After a sofa, cot, and mattress appeared this week, however, Mayor Jeff Smith says something had to be done.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

17th annual Cream Cheese Festival draws hundreds to Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The annual Cream Cheese Festival made it’s return in full force Saturday, emceed by one of our very own here at channel 7. Morning news weathercaster and Lewis County native Beth Hall took the stage to open the festivities on North State Street. The...
LOWVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Gouverneur, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Return An Old Item At Walmart

Buying something you already have and replacing the new with the old, and returning it for your money back is illegal. A New York State Trooper was arrested on Tuesday after the same people that he works with alleged he attempted to return an item at Walmart after switching the contents of the new box with a "weathered" version of the same item according to CNY Central.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s ‘Top of the Square’ sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another set of downtown Watertown buildings is sold, and a local charity will benefit. Jake Johnson, along with Ben and Matt Walldroff, closed Thursday on what’s called the Top of the Square property. It includes storefronts underneath the YMCA’s new facility on Arsenal Street,...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Stores#Healthcare Service#Business Industry#Linus Business#Northern New York
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
OGDENSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
ADAMS, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
HOPKINTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man allegedly sent threatening message to victim in Martinsburg, deputies say

MARTINSBURG- A man from Lewis County is accused of harassment after threatening a victim earlier this week, authorities say. Joshua Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (communicating a threat).
MARTINSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Pope receives abuse coverup allegations sent by Ogdensburg’s bishop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Documents sent from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg to the Vatican have reached the pope. That’s according to John Bellocchio, a nationally known advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Bellochio is accusing Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, of covering up...
OGDENSBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy