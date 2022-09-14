(Forsyth County, GA) In spring 2023, Forsyth County residents will have a new restaurant to grab a burger - any time day or night. That’s when Texas-based Whataburger will be adding its first local restaurant, at 503 Lakeland Plaza in Cumming near the Belk and Sprouts Farmers Market just off exit 14 of Georgia 400.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO