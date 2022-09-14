Read full article on original website
Climate law a wrench in Hyundai’s plans for $5.5 billion EV plant
Hyundai Motor Group’s plans to break ground on a new electric vehicle factory near the Georgia coast have been complicated by a sprawling climate law signed last month by President Joe Biden, which was intended, in part, to spur more domestic production of EVs.
'It's concerning': Treutlen County Schools warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge'
TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The "One Chip Challenge" is a new nationwide social media trend. Mostly found on TikTok, it involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. Side effects may include, general discomfort, sweating, and vomiting. In stores, these chips are sold...
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?
(Forsyth County, GA) In spring 2023, Forsyth County residents will have a new restaurant to grab a burger - any time day or night. That’s when Texas-based Whataburger will be adding its first local restaurant, at 503 Lakeland Plaza in Cumming near the Belk and Sprouts Farmers Market just off exit 14 of Georgia 400.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
Three (Plus!) Reasons that Georgia's Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List
When the calendar turns to September, we're busy plotting our fall foliage treks, determined to enjoy and capture Georgia's most colorful season. And each year, Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park tops our list of "must-visit" locations.
