Boerne, TX

Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night

(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
SEGUIN, TX
Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show

The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
WIMBERLEY, TX
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
AUSTIN, TX
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz

SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
SCHERTZ, TX

