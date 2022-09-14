Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Matadors Blast Lehman in Homecoming Victory Friday Night
(Seguin) — The Seguin Matadors started District 12-5A play with a win at homecoming on Friday night over the Lehman Lobos 39-7. For the second straight game, freshman quarterback Corey Dailey tossed four touchdown passes, two in each half. The Mats got on the board in the 1st quarter when Dailey found a streaking Isaac Garcia for a 60 yard strike down the middle of the field for a touchdown. Dailey would later hit senior Devin Matthews for a 26 yard score in the 2nd quarter to put the Mats in the lead for the first time, 14-7. Seguin would get a safety near the end of the half on a bad snap near the Lobo goal line to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.
texashsfootball.com
Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show
The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights!
SAN ANTONIO - Key matchups in our 4th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
'This world is wicked': Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio last weekend. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of Sept. 11. Henderson leaves behind...
KTSA
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the Northwest side. At around 1:15 A.M. Thursday, two drivers pulled over on Camino Villa and got out of their vehicles after something happened on the road to spark the incident. The drivers began...
KSAT 12
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delays expected on I-35 due to major accident
SAN ANTONIO — A five vehicle crash on I-35 North has closed two lanes of the interstate and is causing major traffic delays, according to the New Braunfels Police Department. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of I-35 North located north of Highway 46. Crews estimate an hour...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
KENS 5
SAPD's South, West patrols have the highest crime rate in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — By the number, the San Antonio Police Department had a total of 29,847 cases in 2020. Last year, the crime rise was evident because SAPD ended 2021 with 33,614 criminal incidents on record. Two of the department's six substations accounted for 12,294 of those investigations: South...
King Charles visited the 'real' San Antonio and its Westside decades ago
Before he took the throne, the British royal took a trip to San Antonio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
KSAT 12
Train collides with big rig vehicle hauler in Schertz, snarling traffic for hours
SCHERTZ, Texas – A train collided with a big rig vehicle hauler at a crossing in Schertz Thursday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours. Nobody was injured in the collision that happened just before 2 p.m. at Farm-to-Market 78 and 1st Street. Because the train is stopped on the tracks,...
foxsanantonio.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Speeding train crashes into large truck in Schertz
SCHERTZ, Texas - A train colliding with a large truck in Schertz was caught on camera. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Farm-to-Market 78 and First Street. You can see the truck pull up and stop at the crossing. Moments later, a train hits that truck and pushes it along the tracks.
Comments / 0