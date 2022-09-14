Red and Blue recruits: These BYU, Utah and USU commits had big weeks, but a future Cougar topped them all

Skyline’s Miles Hall, a BYU commit, had a career receiving game last week, finishing with 10 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU

Editor’s note: Every week during the 2022 high school football season, Red and Blue Recruits will report on significant performances or storylines in Utah high school football recruiting.

In a week of high school football where several BYU, Utah and Utah State commits had solid games, a future Cougar had arguably the best night.

Skyline athlete Miles Hall, who committed to BYU this summer, extended his strong start to the season with 10 receptions for a career-high 235 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 41-24 win over Highland last Friday.

The reception and yardage totals were career highs, while the touchdown total tied his effort from the team’s Week 1 win. Hall scored on catches of 59, 56 and 29 yards.

Hall, who plays strong safety on defense, also had nine tackles.

At the midpoint of the Utah high school football season, Hall has 27 receptions for 626 yards and eight touchdowns.

Here’s a look at how other commits to Utah, BYU and Utah State fared during last week’s play.

BYU commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Pierson Watson, LB, Coconino (Arizona): Watson had a big night in Coconino’s season-opening 62-6 win over Blue Ridge.

He finished with six tackles, a tackle for loss, one sack for a 12-yard loss and three QB hurries, per Max Preps .

2024 commits

Easton Baker, ATH, Stansbury: W, 56-7 over Hillcrest . Baker had a team-high seven tackles and one sack in the blowout win.

W, 56-7 over Hillcrest . Baker had a team-high seven tackles and one sack in the blowout win. Chance Harrison, ATH, Rio Mesa (California): Rio Mesa did not play last week.

Rio Mesa did not play last week. Dallin Johnson, DL, Springville: W, 35-21 over Spanish Fork . Johnson had 10 tackles and a sack in this rivalry victory.

W, 35-21 over Spanish Fork . Johnson had 10 tackles and a sack in this rivalry victory. Adney Reid, LB, Spanish Fork: L, 35-21 to Springville . No stats recorded.

Utah commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Jo’Laison Landry, DL, C.E. King (Texas): Landry made contributions in several different places in C.E. King’s 45-7 win over Pearland.

He finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack for a 6-yard loss, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble, per Max Preps .

Roger Alderman, OT, Sonora (California): W, 57-18 over Justin Garza. No stats recorded.

W, 57-18 over Justin Garza. No stats recorded. CJ Blocker, CB, New Caney (Texas): W, 62-28 over Willis. Blocker returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown and also had two pass deflections and three solo tackles, per Max Preps .

W, 62-28 over Willis. Blocker returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown and also had two pass deflections and three solo tackles, per Max Preps . Kainoa Carvalho, WR, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 16-6 over Campbell. No stats recorded.

W, 16-6 over Campbell. No stats recorded. Owen Chambliss, LB, Centennial (California): W, 41-0 over JSerra Catholic. Chambliss had his name all over the defensive stat sheet, finishing with four tackles (including two solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hurry and one forced fumble, per Max Preps .

W, 41-0 over JSerra Catholic. Chambliss had his name all over the defensive stat sheet, finishing with four tackles (including two solo), one tackle for loss, one QB hurry and one forced fumble, per Max Preps . Brock Fonoimoana, S, Kahuku (Hawaii): W, 16-6 over Campbell. No stats recorded.

W, 16-6 over Campbell. No stats recorded. Randon Fontenette, S, Brazosport (Texas): W, 34-12 over Vidor. Fontenette completed 7 of 12 for 72 yards — with one touchdown and an interception — while also rushing for 48 yards on eight carries, per Max Preps . Defensively, he had 11 tackles, including five solo stops.

W, 34-12 over Vidor. Fontenette completed 7 of 12 for 72 yards — with one touchdown and an interception — while also rushing for 48 yards on eight carries, per Max Preps . Defensively, he had 11 tackles, including five solo stops. Jonathan Hall, LB, Katy (Texas): W, 14-13 over Tompkins. No stats recorded.

W, 14-13 over Tompkins. No stats recorded. Mateaki Helu, RB, Stansbury: W, 56-7 over Hillcrest . Helu had five carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while adding one reception for 23 yards. He also had two tackles on defense.

W, 56-7 over Hillcrest . Helu had five carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while adding one reception for 23 yards. He also had two tackles on defense. Mack Howard, QB, Oxford (Mississippi): Oxford did not play last week.

Oxford did not play last week. Michael Mitchell, RB, Middleburg (Florida): L, 21-0 to Bradford. No stats recorded.

L, 21-0 to Bradford. No stats recorded. Dijon Stanley, RB, Granada Hills (California): W, 62-18 over Kennedy. Stanley contributed all over the place for Granada Hills. He had 13 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns while scoring a two-point conversion, per Max Preps . He also had one kickoff for 65 yards. On defense, Stanley had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

W, 62-18 over Kennedy. Stanley contributed all over the place for Granada Hills. He had 13 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns while scoring a two-point conversion, per Max Preps . He also had one kickoff for 65 yards. On defense, Stanley had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. Carlos Wilson, ATH, Inderkum (California): W, 14-13 over Consumnes Oaks. No stats recorded.

2024 commit

Kobe Boykin, ATH, Orange (California): W, 34-6 over La Habra. Boykin ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Utah State commit performances from the past week

2023 commits

Keith Abney, WR, Waxahachie (Texas): Abney made an impact on offense, defense and special teams in Waxahachie’s 49-7 win over Grand Prairie.

He finished with four catches for a team-high 85 yards and a touchdown while adding one carry for 7 yards, per Max Preps . He also had five solo tackles on defense and added two punt returns for 61 yards, with a long of 51 yards.