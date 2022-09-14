Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Related
AthlonSports.com
NFL Legend Dick Butkus Sends A Clear Message To Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL's 2022 season began, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus sent a clear message to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," he said on Twitter.
NBC Sports
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
AthlonSports.com
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers
Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Packers Sign Former Vikings Safety to Practice Squad
Mike Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio), led the Minnesota Vikings in tackles during the preseason.
Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash
The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
Montgomery's chance to rebound headlines things to watch vs. Packers
Sunday night at Lambeau Field will be the perfect opportunity for the Bears to author the perfect start to the Matt Eberflus era. Justin Fields and Co. sprung an upset on the San Francisco 49ers during a deluge in Week 1. Now, they travel to Green Bay to face a Packers team searching for offensive answers in a post-Davante Adams world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Three Keys to a Bears Win Over Packers
The Bears obviously can't follow the same path to a win over Green Bay as against San Francisco last week due to different circumstances.
MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest
The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
Yardbarker
Bears Cut WR David Moore & DB Tavon Young From IR, Elevate G Dieter Eiselen
Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. Moore was promoted to the Seahawks’ active roster later in 2017 and returned...
NFL Week 2: Lions hope to snap one streak, extend three others
When the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, a few streaks are on the line. And while going streaking in downtown Detroit is not something that should be done by the fans, for the Lions, keeping three streaks actively rolling will definitely give the Ford Field faithful reasons to want to. Breaking the other streak the Lions bring into Sunday’s game would do wonders in building confidence in the young Lions and the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Bears will 'lean on' OC Getsy to find edge vs. Rodgers
LAKE FOREST – Luke Getsy knows Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers well. The Bears' offensive coordinator was the Packers' offensive quality control coach in 2014 and 2015 and spent the last three seasons in Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Getsy's deep knowledge...
3 keys for Bears to upset Packers in Week 2
Despite the Bears pulling off a big upset win in Week 1, and the Packers losing in a blowout to the Vikings, Vegas bookmakers are still predicting the Bears will lose in Lambeau Field by more than a touchdown. There are plenty of reasons why Vegas likes Green Bay to get right. To start, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are a perfect 9-0 in the regular season when coming off a loss. The pair have proven they’re great at making adjustments, and as Rodgers reminded Bears fans last year, he owns them. That’s no lie, as Rodgers has a 22-5 record against the Bears in the regular season, and hasn’t lost to them since 2018. That said, another Bears upset isn’t impossible. If they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
'Oh damn!' Jenkins' pancake of Bosa shows he can be dominant guard
LAKE FOREST – It has been a month since a call from offensive line coach Chris Morgan changed Teven Jenkins' NFL path. The shift from tackle to guard gave Jenkins new life in his quest to be part of the Bears' best five on the offensive line, and he has taken full advantage of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bears injury report: Velus Jones Jr. doubtful for SNF
Velus Jones Jr. did not participate, yet again, in Friday’s Bears practice. The rookie wide receiver is officially doubtful with a hamstring injury that has derailed his development in the early stages of the season. Jones Jr. was in and out of practice throughout training camp, and only played...
247Sports
NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview
What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Despite Slow Start, Fields Shows How Good He Can Be
Despite a rough start in the first half of Week 1’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Justin Fields kept his confidence and continued to work hard until the victory was sealed. The Chicago Bears are still the subject of some surprise talk after they upset the San...
Bakhtiari Had ‘Good Practice,’ Not Setback
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur outlined the plan for David Bakhtiari as he continues his comeback from a major knee injury.
