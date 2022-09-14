ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

NFL Legend Dick Butkus Sends A Clear Message To Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL's 2022 season began, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus sent a clear message to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not, Packers' games are going to look a whole lot like playing fetch with my dog (miss you Lucy)," he said on Twitter.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
CHICAGO, IL
AthlonSports.com

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission On The Packers' Rookie Wide Receivers

Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset during the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. His young receivers weren't performing up to expectations and a division opponent took advantage. However, Rodgers is optimistic a couple of rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, can get things figured out here...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Jaire Alexander hilariously throws shade at Bears fans ahead of Week 2 clash

The Green Bay Packers are looking to bounce back in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears after their rough season opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. The Bears have become a punching bag of sorts for the Packers over the past few years, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made sure to remind Bears fans that they have become Green Bay’s punching bag both on and off the field.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest

The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 2: Lions hope to snap one streak, extend three others

When the Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in Week 2, a few streaks are on the line. And while going streaking in downtown Detroit is not something that should be done by the fans, for the Lions, keeping three streaks actively rolling will definitely give the Ford Field faithful reasons to want to. Breaking the other streak the Lions bring into Sunday’s game would do wonders in building confidence in the young Lions and the Brad Holmes/Dan Campbell regime.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Wouldn
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to upset Packers in Week 2

Despite the Bears pulling off a big upset win in Week 1, and the Packers losing in a blowout to the Vikings, Vegas bookmakers are still predicting the Bears will lose in Lambeau Field by more than a touchdown. There are plenty of reasons why Vegas likes Green Bay to get right. To start, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur are a perfect 9-0 in the regular season when coming off a loss. The pair have proven they’re great at making adjustments, and as Rodgers reminded Bears fans last year, he owns them. That’s no lie, as Rodgers has a 22-5 record against the Bears in the regular season, and hasn’t lost to them since 2018. That said, another Bears upset isn’t impossible. If they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview

What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Despite Slow Start, Fields Shows How Good He Can Be

Despite a rough start in the first half of Week 1’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Justin Fields kept his confidence and continued to work hard until the victory was sealed. The Chicago Bears are still the subject of some surprise talk after they upset the San...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy