ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022

There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy