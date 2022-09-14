ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi in Rays' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Choi is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 379 plate appearnaces this season, Choi has a .230 batting average with a .717...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Altuve batting in leadoff spot on Friday night

Houston Astros second baseman Jose is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will man second base after Aledmys Diaz was given the night off against their divisional rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project Altuve to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson in Game 2 lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfeilder Alec Burleson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Burleson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Burleson for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Neuse
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.1...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' lineup Saturday evening

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Carpenter is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Carpenter for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#The Texas Rangers
numberfire.com

Jeremy Pena sent to Houston's bench on Saturday night

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Pena will take a break after David Hensley was named Houston's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 346 batted balls this season, Pena has recorded a 9% barrel rate and a .289 expected weighted on-base...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena sitting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays oufeilder Randy Arozarena is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arozarena is being replaced in left feild by Dvaid Peralta versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 586 plate appearances this season, Arozarena has a .266 batting average with a .781...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Seattle's Eugenio Suarez resting on Saturday night

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will watch from the bench after Abraham Toro was chosen as Seattle's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 332 batted balls this season, Suarez has recorded a 15.1% barrel rate and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Houston's Christian Vazquez catching on Saturday

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will handle catching responsibilities after Martin Maldonado was left on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy