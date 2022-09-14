Read full article on original website
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Ji-Man Choi in Rays' Saturday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Choi is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 379 plate appearnaces this season, Choi has a .230 batting average with a .717...
Houston's Jose Altuve batting in leadoff spot on Friday night
Houston Astros second baseman Jose is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will man second base after Aledmys Diaz was given the night off against their divisional rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project Altuve to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
Alec Burleson in Game 2 lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfeilder Alec Burleson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Burleson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Burleson for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.1...
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' lineup Saturday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Carpenter is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Carpenter for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
Jeremy Pena sent to Houston's bench on Saturday night
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Pena will take a break after David Hensley was named Houston's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 346 batted balls this season, Pena has recorded a 9% barrel rate and a .289 expected weighted on-base...
Randy Arozarena sitting on Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays oufeilder Randy Arozarena is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arozarena is being replaced in left feild by Dvaid Peralta versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 586 plate appearances this season, Arozarena has a .266 batting average with a .781...
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.8...
Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
Seattle's Eugenio Suarez resting on Saturday night
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will watch from the bench after Abraham Toro was chosen as Seattle's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 332 batted balls this season, Suarez has recorded a 15.1% barrel rate and...
Houston's Christian Vazquez catching on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will handle catching responsibilities after Martin Maldonado was left on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
