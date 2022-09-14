Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger sitting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger is being replaced in center field by Trayce Thompson versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 498 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has a .200 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Higgins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Higgins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.2...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.1...
numberfire.com
Donovan Solano operating first base for Reds on Saturday evening
Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is batting fourth i Saturday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Solano will man first base after Matt Reynold was left on the bench in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Solano to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Luis Campusano catching on Saturday
San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was given the night off. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Wil Myers leading off for Padres on Friday
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Myers will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jurickson Profar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Myers for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Evan Longoria hitting fifth on Saturday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will take over third base after David Villar was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Willie Calhoun was rested versus Dodgers' southpaw Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higashioka will catch on Saturday night after Jose Trevino was rested in Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
