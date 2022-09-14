ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger sitting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger is being replaced in center field by Trayce Thompson versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 498 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has a .200 batting average with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Davies
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Higgins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Higgins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.2...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.1...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Donovan Solano operating first base for Reds on Saturday evening

Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is batting fourth i Saturday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Solano will man first base after Matt Reynold was left on the bench in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Solano to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#The Los Angeles Dodgers
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun handing designated hitting duties for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Calhoun will take over the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Josh Smith was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Shawn Armstrong, our models project Calhoun to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

San Diego's Luis Campusano catching on Saturday

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Campusano will operate behind the plate after Austin Nola was given the night off. numberFire's models project Campusano to score 5.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Wil Myers leading off for Padres on Friday

San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Myers will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jurickson Profar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Myers for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Evan Longoria hitting fifth on Saturday

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will take over third base after David Villar was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Willie Calhoun was rested versus Dodgers' southpaw Julio Urias. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 11.3 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka behind the plate for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Higashioka will catch on Saturday night after Jose Trevino was rested in Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy