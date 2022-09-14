Read full article on original website
Activate Allen County's Plant Swap bringing like-minded people together
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Nothing can help bring a little joy to a home like a house plant and Activate Allen County wanted to help those with green thumbs or not, to bring some new house plants home. Saturday, they held a Plant Swap, so people can bring some plants they want to give away and then take something new home. The swap also promoted some other healthy growing going on in the area, the LACNIP and South Jackson Street Community Gardens, plus bring some like-minded people together.
Community invited to check out Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City on Sept. 17th
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area residents will have a chance to see what's behind the chain link fence at the Lima Noon Optimist's Safety City this Saturday. Thousands of kids have gone through the programming at Safety City but there are still people out there that have never heard of it. Safety Officer Eric Mericle is inviting the public out to take the grand tour and see what all has changed over the years.
Community invited to benefit for cancer patient
LIMA — A benefit event is being held for Lima resident Jessica Jones, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroendocrine cancer which has spread to her ovaries, liver and bones. The family is in need of a reliable vehicle in order to travel to and from medical appointments,...
Houseplant Swap at Spring Street Community Garden
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have a green thumb and love houseplants you will want to attend a new event this Saturday. Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership and Activate Allen County are hosting a "Plant Swap". This is for houseplants that are not intended for outdoor use over the fall and winter seasons. Many avid gardeners grow more tropical indoor plants and this is a chance to share and build upon your own collection of plants and meet people with a similar interest in gardening.
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Delphos named Buckeye Trail Town
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - The City of Delphos was recognized for embracing being part of the 1400 miles of hiking trails that go around the state. The Buckeye Trail Association named the city a Buckeye Trail Town for their section of the Miami and Erie Canal Towpath. The association says Delphos does a great job of promoting the business and attractions they have available, not far off the trail.
Canal Days brings the Delphos community together
Delphos, OH (WLIO) - There was a lot of fun to be had in downtown Delphos over the weekend for the 65th annual Canal Days. The four-day festival started on September 15th and ran through September 18th. This year they have new rides and live music to entertain the crowds. The Basket Bingo drew its biggest crowd ever Saturday afternoon, each with the hopes to have the right numbers to get some nice prizes. And the pet parade was a big hit as man’s best friend took part in the limbo contest. To pull off this festival takes around 200 volunteers, and the Canal Days Committee is grateful for their time.
Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA
PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
SAFY of Lima holding back-to-school open house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the school year underway, SAFY of Lima says there is an increased need for the services they provide to area teens. Youth ages 12 to 17 and their guardians are invited to visit the drop-in center from now through September 23rd for an open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teens will receive a backpack filled with back-to-school items. Guardians just fill out an intake form and complete a five-minute tour of the facility. From this point, area teens are free to visit anytime during the rest of the school year to receive meals, complete homework, and receive the services they provide.
2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County
TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
Mercy Health-St. Rita’s recruiting LifeFlight team members
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center has partnered with Ohio Means Jobs Allen County to recruit new team members. A federal health care grant was received from the Department of Labor in July of 2021. The goal is to assist employers in filling in employment gaps. Mercy...
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a chance for neighbors to get to know their neighbors. It was a hit last year and they plan for it to be bigger this year. The Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association is holding an impact community event to celebrate living in Lima. Along with food, games, and raffles, the pond will be stocked and kids will be able to learn how to fish.
Apple Festival at Lauer Farm Park
LIMA — Lots of people turn out for the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District’s Apple Festival. This year is the 27th Apple Festival which is now held on even years at the Lauer Farm Park, 800 Roush Rd., Lima. Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks Director Tyler Black says, “It’s...
Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals
A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
Darke County Animal Shelter got more dogs looking for a new home
There are more dog looking for their forever couch: Hope, Fiona and Ray. All dogs got their Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, are microchipped and are heartworm negative. The adoption fees are $90 cash/check. The shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331. You can reach them at 937-547-1645.
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
Buckeye Rubber Products welcomes director of Ohio Department of Development for tour
The director of Ohio Department of Development stopped by Buckeye Rubber Products in Lima to tour their facility. The company makes various rubber materials for different types of industries such as automotive. Lydia Mihalik learned more about day-to-day operations and what employees receive working at the company. Business leaders say that it was important to share what they do not only for the state of Ohio but for nationwide and overseas clients as well.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
