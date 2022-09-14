ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New street outreach brings access to services to Baltimore's homeless population

By Dominick Philippe-Auguste
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The Helping Up Mission has launched a new Street Outreach Program to try to lend a hand to Baltimore's homeless men and women.

The program is a solution that responds to the growing need to provide information, essential care and life-changing services to individuals in need.

“The challenges these individuals face are so overwhelming they don’t know where to start when it comes to finding the care they need,” said Bob Gehman, Helping Up Mission's Chief Executive Officer. “Our new outreach is throwing them a lifeline. We’re traveling to the streets to meet them where they are at, build relationships, guide them through the process of seeking care and ultimately connect them to life-saving services.”

The staff from the mission travel in a transit van equipped with hand-held tablets to connect homeless and addicted individuals with different services.

The outreach program will take place weekly and make stops along the way of Broadway and East Baltimore area as well as Potee and West Patapsco.

For more information on the 'Helping Up Mission,' visit here .

