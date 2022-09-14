ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Cristian Pache starting for Athletics Saturday night

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pache is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Our models project Pache for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi in Rays' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Choi is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 379 plate appearnaces this season, Choi has a .230 batting average with a .717...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Person
Shea Langeliers
Person
Cristian Pache
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch at home after Tomas Nido was rested on Saturday night. numberFire's models project McCann to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Blackmon for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.1...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Wil Myers leading off for Padres on Friday

San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Myers will start in left field on Friday and bat first versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Jurickson Profar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Myers for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Oakland Athletics#The Texas Rangers
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Our models project Pinder for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.5...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Altuve batting in leadoff spot on Friday night

Houston Astros second baseman Jose is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will man second base after Aledmys Diaz was given the night off against their divisional rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project Altuve to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena sitting on Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays oufeilder Randy Arozarena is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arozarena is being replaced in left feild by Dvaid Peralta versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 586 plate appearances this season, Arozarena has a .266 batting average with a .781...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Higgins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Higgins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.2...
CHICAGO, IL

