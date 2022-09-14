Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Sam Haggerty in right field on Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Haggerty will man right field after Jake Lamb was benched in Seattle versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani. numberFire's models project Haggerty to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com
Randy Arozarena sitting on Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays oufeilder Randy Arozarena is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Arozarena is being replaced in left feild by Dvaid Peralta versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 586 plate appearances this season, Arozarena has a .266 batting average with a .781...
numberfire.com
Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Saturday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Higgins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Higgins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.2...
numberfire.com
Dalton Guthrie not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Dalton Guthrie is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Guthrie is being replaced in right field by Matt Vierling versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 9 plate appearances this season, Guthrie has a .444 batting average with an .889 OPS and 2 RBI.
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc in Marlins' Saturday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Leblanc is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Our models project Leblanc for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cristian Pache starting for Athletics Saturday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Pache is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Our models project Pache for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz not in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at designated hitter by Ji-Man Choi versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 540 plate appearances this seaon, Diaz has a .293 batting average with a .822 OPS, 9 home...
numberfire.com
Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' lineup Saturday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Carpenter is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Carpenter for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
