Pima County, AZ

pablo
3d ago

we have no cops it takes 3 minutes for a 911 to answer they don't pay enough the mayor doesn't support them what do you expect are you really going to work or you're not appreciative and you're going to afraid to do your job this place is going to hell get rid of the mayor and then get rid of the city council because we'll have a governor and we'll have a senator that's a start Karey Lake will change this state and then we need to get rid of these establishment Democrat Progressive socialist including the district attorney here.

3
Gary Hoffman
3d ago

impound the cars, suspended DMV privileges although that won't do much and super fines. We need a city with vibrant people not street takeovers!

3
KOLD-TV

Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

The Buzz: Law enforcement recruiting and shortages in Southern Arizona

Melissa Ayun, who joined the Tucson Police Department in 2005, says she is grateful for the career opportunities and benefits. Your browser does not support the audio element. Police and sheriff's departments around the country report that they are short on staff. At the same time, local activists call for...
TUCSON, AZ
#Street Racing#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two traffic stops led to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arresting two men with loads of meth, including one driver who was hauling over 250 pounds of the drug, near Tucson earlier this week. On Wednesday, a trooper pulled over 61-year-old Jesus R. Enriquez, who was driving on Interstate 10 near Marana. The trooper searched Enriquez’s sedan and discovered nearly 31 pounds of meth hidden in compartments.
TUCSON, AZ
kenneturner.com

Birds Near Tubac, Arizona

One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
TUBAC, AZ
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]

Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
TUCSON, AZ

