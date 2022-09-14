Read full article on original website
pablo
3d ago
we have no cops it takes 3 minutes for a 911 to answer they don't pay enough the mayor doesn't support them what do you expect are you really going to work or you're not appreciative and you're going to afraid to do your job this place is going to hell get rid of the mayor and then get rid of the city council because we'll have a governor and we'll have a senator that's a start Karey Lake will change this state and then we need to get rid of these establishment Democrat Progressive socialist including the district attorney here.
Reply
3
Gary Hoffman
3d ago
impound the cars, suspended DMV privileges although that won't do much and super fines. We need a city with vibrant people not street takeovers!
Reply
3
Related
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on high speed I-10 chase with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
Four migrants found in modified trailer near Arivaca
Border Patrol agents seized a modified trailer near Aricava that held four migrants and had no ventilation
azpm.org
The Buzz: Law enforcement recruiting and shortages in Southern Arizona
Melissa Ayun, who joined the Tucson Police Department in 2005, says she is grateful for the career opportunities and benefits. Your browser does not support the audio element. Police and sheriff's departments around the country report that they are short on staff. At the same time, local activists call for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
KOLD-TV
Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two traffic stops led to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arresting two men with loads of meth, including one driver who was hauling over 250 pounds of the drug, near Tucson earlier this week. On Wednesday, a trooper pulled over 61-year-old Jesus R. Enriquez, who was driving on Interstate 10 near Marana. The trooper searched Enriquez’s sedan and discovered nearly 31 pounds of meth hidden in compartments.
Mexican citizens arrested with multiple weapons and high capacity magazine
Tucson Sector Border Patrol found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine in the car during a search.
Border officers in Arizona find 150K rainbow fentanyl pills in gas tank, spare tire in separate busts
Border officers in Arizona found more than 150,000 multicolored fentanyl pills and other illegal drugs over the past week. According to Port of Nogales Director Michael Humphries, 26,000 fentanyl pills were found Tuesday in the gas tank of a car. "9/13, CBP officers at the Nogales POE took down approx...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
kenneturner.com
Birds Near Tubac, Arizona
One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
TPD investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old. Officers say the 4-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries to his hand from a gunshot.
KOLD-TV
New interactive map helps Pima County families find parks, playgrounds to enjoy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has a new tool to make it easier for families to find nearby recreational options. Simply type in your address to find the locations near you where your kids can play. The interactive map show locations for several amenities, attractions, courts, fields...
TPD: Semi truck stuck near Broadway Boulevard
The Tucson Police Department responds to a stuck on the roadway semi-truck near Broadway Boulevard. The semitruck got stuck southbound of Camino Seco and East Broadway
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
Group of migrants found hiding inside truck bed during a vehicle stop
Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin shares how agents were able to find a group of migrants
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Craycroft Road [Tucson, AZ]
Hit-and-Run Collision near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road Results in One Fatality. The crash happened on September 11th, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. According to Tucson Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The driver of...
Comments / 11