Phoenix, AZ

numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup

Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
HOUSTON, TX
Phoenix, AZ
numberfire.com

Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera not in lineup Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera is being replaced at designated hitter by Corbin Carroll versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 337 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .235 batting average with a .716 OPS, 12 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger sitting Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger is being replaced in center field by Trayce Thompson versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 498 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has a .200 batting average with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Houston's Jose Altuve batting in leadoff spot on Friday night

Houston Astros second baseman Jose is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will man second base after Aledmys Diaz was given the night off against their divisional rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project Altuve to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch at home after Tomas Nido was rested on Saturday night. numberFire's models project McCann to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Seattle's Eugenio Suarez resting on Saturday night

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will watch from the bench after Abraham Toro was chosen as Seattle's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 332 batted balls this season, Suarez has recorded a 15.1% barrel rate and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez in Rays' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Higgins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Higgins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.2...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

