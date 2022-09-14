Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bethancourt is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. In 297 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .244 batting average with a .680 OPS, 10 home...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz hitting second in Houston's Saturday lineup
Houston Astros utility-man Aledmys Diaz is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Diaz will man left field after Yordan Alvarez was chosen as Houston's designated hitter, Trey Mancini was moved to first base, and Yuli Gurriel was benched. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 11.0 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
numberfire.com
Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Saturday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera not in lineup Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera is being replaced at designated hitter by Corbin Carroll versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 337 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .235 batting average with a .716 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger sitting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger is being replaced in center field by Trayce Thompson versus Giants starter John Brebbia. In 498 plate appearances this season, Bellinger has a .200 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Houston's Jose Altuve batting in leadoff spot on Friday night
Houston Astros second baseman Jose is starting in Friday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will man second base after Aledmys Diaz was given the night off against their divisional rivals. In a matchup versus right-hander Adrian Martinez, our models project Altuve to score 13.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Saturday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch at home after Tomas Nido was rested on Saturday night. numberFire's models project McCann to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Eugenio Suarez resting on Saturday night
Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Suarez will watch from the bench after Abraham Toro was chosen as Seattle's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 332 batted balls this season, Suarez has recorded a 15.1% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Saturday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Rangers starter Jon Gray. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Higgins is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Higgins for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.2...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner in Cardinals' Saturday lineup for Game 2
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Knizner is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Knizner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
