Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Seattle fans gave Russell Wilson the reception of an opposing QB
The Seahawks drafted linebacker Bobby Wagner was drafted a round ahead of quarterback Russell Wilson in 2012. The two spent 10 seasons together in Seattle before Wilson was traded and Wagner was — somewhat clumsily — released in March. Like the rest of the NFL world, Wagner watched...
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NBC Sports
'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks
Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
NBC Sports
College football Week 3 picks: Texas A&M's misery continues vs. Miami
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was headlined by a bunch of traditional powerhouses, including a couple in the top 10, being upset by unranked teams. What kind of drama does Week 3 have in store for us?. There aren't many heavyweight matchups on the schedule -- just...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup
Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Former 2019 Draft Pick
KZ Okpala has officially signed a contract with the Sacramento Kings. Okpala has previously been on the Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
NBC Sports
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is
SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
What happened to Haason Reddick in Eagles' opener?
Haason Reddick’s goal going into every game is to do something that helps his team win. And in his Eagles debut, that didn’t happen. “At some point, I just feel like I have to make a play that affects the game because that’s what I was brought here to do,” he said at his locker Thursday. “At some point in the game, I want to be a factor.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady receiving ‘personal day’ for every Wednesday practice in 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady caused a stir this summer by missing training camp for personal time to spend
NBC Sports
D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson still out of Lions practice
The Lions are favored to win a game for the first time in a long time, but they may not be playing with a full offensive deck against the Commanders. Running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, and left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) were out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Swift is dealing with an ankle injury and Ragnow has groin and foot issues.
NBC Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday
Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Titans rule out Kristian Fulton, Dontrell Hilliard, Jamarco Jones
The Bills rolled up 413 yards and scored 31 points in their season-opening victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Titans already had their hands full, but they also won’t have their top cornerback. The Titans ruled out Kristian Fulton, who will miss the game with a...
NBC Sports
Billy Turner is a full practice participant, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at RT
Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, but Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again Sunday. Fleming started Monday night against the Seahawks with Turner still working his way back from a knee injury. “I think it’ll be Cam for this...
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
NBC Sports
Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week
A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
Comments / 0