ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
NFL
NBC Sports

'Dangerous' Lance concerns Carroll ahead of 49ers-Seahawks

Trey Lance didn't have a pleasant 2022 NFL season debut in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers slipped and slid their way to a disappointing 19-10 loss to the Bears. Lance misfired on more pass attempts (15) than he completed (13), and the offense struggled to move down the field in a Soldier Field monsoon.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Washington, DC
Detroit, MI
Sports
NBC Sports

Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'

Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry

It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
NBC Sports

Cowboys rule out five, including Michael Gallup

Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is getting closer to a return. Gallup had limited practices all week that included work in team drills. He won’t play this week, as he was one of five players the Cowboys have ruled out, but Week 3 is a possibility. “Michael’s done an excellent...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commanders#American Football#The Washington Commanders
NBC Sports

What happened to Haason Reddick in Eagles' opener?

Haason Reddick’s goal going into every game is to do something that helps his team win. And in his Eagles debut, that didn’t happen. “At some point, I just feel like I have to make a play that affects the game because that’s what I was brought here to do,” he said at his locker Thursday. “At some point in the game, I want to be a factor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson still out of Lions practice

The Lions are favored to win a game for the first time in a long time, but they may not be playing with a full offensive deck against the Commanders. Running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, and left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) were out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Swift is dealing with an ankle injury and Ragnow has groin and foot issues.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NBC Sports

Titans rule out Kristian Fulton, Dontrell Hilliard, Jamarco Jones

The Bills rolled up 413 yards and scored 31 points in their season-opening victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Titans already had their hands full, but they also won’t have their top cornerback. The Titans ruled out Kristian Fulton, who will miss the game with a...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week

A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy