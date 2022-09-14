Two Lowcountry men arrested on child sex abuse charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Two men from the Lowcountry are facing charges in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.

Abel Sanjuan Tranquilino, 31, of Goose Creek, and Douglas Brian Mitchell, 51 of North Charleston are both accused of sending sexually implicit images to minors.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Tranquilino also encouraged a minor to produce sexual abuse material.

Tranquilino was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Mitchell was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with two counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age twelve.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with the arrests.

These cases were unrelated.

