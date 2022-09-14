ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity wraps up Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Blitz Build is wrapping up its project this weekend. They started on Labor Day and the goal was to build three houses in 12 days. Deandre Wright is a future Habitat homeowner, he has been renting a duplex for a while now. “It means a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock hosts specialized training for Police Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police Chiefs throughout Texas attended ALERRT training in Lubbock. The training began on Monday at the Overton Hotel and ended today. ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. It was created in 2002 in order to train law enforcement on how to handle active shooter situations. ALERRT partnered with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) to develop mandatory training for police chiefs across the state.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Traffic
City
Energy, TX
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
MIX 92-5

Texas Slots! Yep, These Are The 2 Legal Casinos In The Lone Star State!

Las Vegas isn't the only place that has Casinos! Yes, they have the most, but did you know that the STATE of Texas actually has 2 LEGAL CASINOS? You don't have to hit up places like New Mexico, Nevada, and Atlantic City to find a great casino! You can actually visit the 2 casinos that Texas has! There are 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Infrastructure#Traffic Accident#Ports
fox34.com

LPD 911 Dispatcher retires after 34 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be Lillie Hearn’s last day working for the city of Lubbock. She has been a Lubbock Public Safety Dispatcher for over three decades. When she graduated, she was ready to leave the city of Plainview and start working in Lubbock. The first job opportunity she was offered with the police department was a public safety dispatcher position. She did not expect to stay that long when she first got the job.
LUBBOCK, TX
oklahoma Sooner

XC Women Take First At Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
NORMAN, OK
fox34.com

South Plains Fair implementing clear bag policy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Fair will implement a new clear bag policy for its 2022 season. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or a small clutch and are subject to search, according to its website. Medical items and plastic zip top bags are also allowed. The...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
fox34.com

DSHS Offers New COVID Boosters at Pop-Up Event at Lubbock Walmart

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event in the Walmart (11415 Quaker Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424) parking lot to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
107-3 KISS-FM

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Ambulance Transporting Gunshot Victim Gets Into Wreck in Lubbock

A Lubbock, Texas man who was the victim of an accidental shooting got into a wreck while on the way to the hospital. Lubbock Police Department officers responded to the 3900 block of 110th Street right before 5 p.m. There, they found 66-year-old Robert Holder, who sustained moderate injuries from a gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not made clear in news reports.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock business woman becomes member of National Small Business Association

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amy Wood, Flint Avenue, Lubbock was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Wood, a recognized leader in the small business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy