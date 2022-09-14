Read full article on original website
Related
Trump joked about having to explain the Steele dossier 'pee tape' allegations to his wife Melania
Trump talked about the infamous "pee tape" allegation in a speech at a Save America rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday
UN condemns 'shameful' year-long ban on Afghan girls' education
The United Nations urged the Taliban on Sunday to reopen high schools for girls across Afghanistan, condemning the ban that began exactly a year ago as "tragic and shameful". Since then, more than a million teenage girls have been deprived of education across the country, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0