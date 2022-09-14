ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UN condemns 'shameful' year-long ban on Afghan girls' education

The United Nations urged the Taliban on Sunday to reopen high schools for girls across Afghanistan, condemning the ban that began exactly a year ago as "tragic and shameful". Since then, more than a million teenage girls have been deprived of education across the country, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.
EDUCATION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy