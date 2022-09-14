Read full article on original website
NPR
Heads of China, Russia and India were among the world leaders at security forum
Further east in Central Asia, an important summit has been taking place this week. China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and India's Narendra Modi were among the world leaders in Uzbekistan for a security forum which just wrapped up. And joining us now to discuss the significance of this meeting, we have NPR's India correspondent, Lauren Frayer, in Mumbai. Our Moscow correspondent, Charles Maynes, is in the Russian capital. And NPR's Beijing correspondent, Emily Feng, is on the line as well. Thank you all for being here.
NPR
Ukraine made recent battlefield gains. How will Putin retaliate?
Ukraine's battlefield victories are a reason for celebration. But could it could also usher in another dangerous phase — with Russia's President Vladimir Putin lashing out in other ways. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Ukraine's army has recently recaptured a lot of territory from Russia. They also have analysts asking a...
NPR
Ukrainians report evidence of human rights abuses, including mass burial sites
Ukrainian officials say they have found mass graves in the territory that Ukrainian forces took back from Russia. The burial sites around Kharkiv may hold hundreds of bodies. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports. JASON BEAUBIEN, BYLINE: Ukrainian military officials say a single burial site discovered in a forest just outside Izium...
NPR
Izium, Ukraine: Bodies at a newly discovered mass grave show evidence of war crimes
This week's news about the Ukrainian army's successes in pushing back Russia marks a huge shift in the war. This counteroffensive took back thousands of miles of territory. Dozens of cities and villages were liberated after months of Russian occupation, including the city of Izium. But as Russia retreated, we have learned more about the reality of life for people there, people who have been without electricity or running water or communications for months. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf was in Izium reporting today. She is with us now. Hey, Kat.
Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Sunday that the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan and called for a negotiated solution to the countries’ conflict. Pelsoi’s visit to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, with a congressional delegation came just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops. It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,700 people died in that fighting.
NPR
A recaptured Ukrainian towns offers a window into life under Russian occupation
Audio will be available later today. Ukrainians are finding danger and destruction in their towns recently retaken from Russia's troops.
NPR
Around the world, people are feeling the push and pull of inflation
Inflation is high around the world. In Egypt, soaring wheat prices are reminding people of the '70s wheat shortages, which sparked riots. In Zimbabwe, the local currency has lost so much value, the government created a literal gold coin in the hopes of bringing some stability. KELLY: In Canada, Prime...
Benjamin Netanyahu gets campaign show on the road in ‘Bibibus’
Former Israeli prime minister rallies supporters from behind bulletproof glass of modified delivery van
Brazil’s Bolsonaro eyes votes at queen’s funeral, UN meeting
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s elections is just two weeks away, but President Jair Bolsonaro decided to pause his campaign and leave the country for a four-day international trip. The right-wing leader arrived in London to attend Monday’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and planned to open the...
NPR
Only 35% Canadians support its constitutional monarchy, but it won't be changing soon
Canada was one of 15 Commonwealth countries where Queen Elizabeth was head of state. A recent poll found that only a third of Canadians want their country to remain a constitutional monarchy, yet it seems unlikely that there will be a Canadian republic anytime soon, as Crispin Thorold reports for NPR.
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in less than 214 hours
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, around 18 hours after a 6.5 quake struck about 6 miles away.
NPR
Inside a date market in Saudi Arabia, one of the world's top producers
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Speaking Arabic). FATMA TANIS, BYLINE: It's 5 a.m. in the morning, and it's already crowded at the date festival in Buraydah, a city in northwest Saudi Arabia that's famous for the fruit. Hundreds of white pickup trucks packed to the brim with boxes of dates are lined up row after row. Men are standing on the roofs of trucks shouting out numbers as they try to sell dates by the tens of kilos.
NPR
Mexico City's bells ring for Independence Day, in a massive celebration
Bells rang through Mexico City Thursday night, recreating the 1810 call to arms famously known as El Grito — the cry to overthrow Spanish rule and fight for independence. "Viva México!" President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shouted repeatedly — calls that were loudly echoed by the massive crowd that packed Mexico City's Zócalo, the capital's main square. He celebrated Mexico's identity, its culture, its indigenous people; he also acknowledged the challenges the country faces.
NPR
Examining the railway labor deal. Is it a win for both sides?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to labor expert Art Wheaton, who explains how years of rail cost cuts and consolidation predated a tentative deal that averted a potentially disastrous strike. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and bruised by a series of natural disasters, America's supply chain...
NPR
As demand for electric cars grows, Chileans face the effects of lithium mining
Around the world, demand for lithium is skyrocketing. The metal is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, solar panels and other green technologies. And all of this has led to a boom in lithium mining, especially in Chile, where NPR's John Otis filed this report. (SOUNDBITE OF WATER...
NPR
Outside a liberated Ukrainian town, inspectors search for evidence of war crimes
Ukraine's counteroffensive continues to move eastward, but as the country retakes thousands of square miles of territory, troops have made some grim discoveries. On the outskirts of the recently liberated city of Izium, investigators have found what Ukrainian officials call a mass grave. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf was there and joins us now. Kat, thanks for being with us.
New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees
When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations, turned to ordinary Americans to fill the gap. Neighbors, co-workers, faith groups and friends banded together in “sponsor circles" to help Afghans get settled in their communities. They raised money and found the newcomers homes to rent, enrolled their children in schools, taught them how to open bank accounts and located the nearest...
