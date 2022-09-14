Read full article on original website
Trump holds rally in Youngston, Ohio as the race to the Senate heats up
J.D. Vance, the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," will be a guest speaker at a rally tonight with Donald Trump in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Vance is the Republican nominee in a surprisingly close Ohio Senate race against Democratic Representative Tim Ryan. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben recently returned from Ohio. Danielle, thanks so much for being with us.
Week in politics: Justice Department appeals judge's order in Mar-A-Lago case
The Justice Department is appealing part of a judge's order that could potentially delay the investigation into how White House documents ended up in former President Trump's Florida home. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Here in the U.S., the judge overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case has gone ahead and appointed an independent arbiter...
The former Fox editor who announced the 2020 results says there's a media problem
A few days ago, the White House hosted what it called the United We Stand Summit, a gathering of civic activists, authorities in various fields and survivors of violent hate crimes. Although the specific focus of that gathering was to address hate-motivated violence, the event was part of the administration's broader argument that this country's deep political polarization is a threat to the nation's well-being, and that well-meaning citizens have to work together to address it. That's something Chris Stirewalt has been thinking a lot about, too.
News brief: DeSantis' immigration stand, poll on the economy, King Charles III
What drove Florida's governor to use taxpayer money to move migrants around?. Ron DeSantis drew lots of attention by arranging for his state to pay to transport people to Martha's Vineyard. The move was unusual in several ways. DeSantis wanted to highlight a flood of migrants but didn't seem to have enough in Florida to use as props. So he found some in Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott is already doing this, moving migrants around for political capital. As we've reported, people from Venezuela and Colombia were lured onto a plane, lied to about their destination and left in an elite vacation spot, where they now have shelter. In the end, we should note, the number of immigrants in Florida was the same as before.
50 migrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard airport, sent from Texas by DeSantis
Two planeloads of migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard yesterday afternoon without warning. This marks a new escalation in the political fight over border security. The migrants were flown from Texas on planes chartered by the state of Florida. And just this morning, two busloads of migrants were dropped off outside the official residence of the vice president in Washington.
A judge appoints a special master to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Brandon Van Grack, a former prosecutor, as a judge in Florida appoints a special master in the case of classified documents seized from Donald Trump's home. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A federal judge says, no, she will not reconsider a ruling that sided with former President...
Education Secretary Cardona takes NPR's questions about Biden's student loan plan
President Biden's student loan relief plan could fully erase the debts of an estimated 20 million borrowers. Emphasis on "could," because, with the exception of some 8 million borrowers who already have income information on file with the U.S. Education Department, everyone else will need to fill out an application attesting to their income before their debts can be canceled.
Before migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard, there were the "Reverse Freedom Rides"
The recent transfer of Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard resembles the "Reverse Freedom Rides" of 60 years ago, when white supremacist groups bused Black southerners to the North. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. This week, about 50 migrants arrived in Martha's Vineyard from Texas on an airplane. Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, paid...
We should not being using human beings as pawns, Mass. state Sen. Cyr says
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, about the migrants that were flown to the resort island. The community welcomed the migrants. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Fox News was all over this story where host Jesse Watters dwelled on the idea of elite liberals having...
Examining the railway labor deal. Is it a win for both sides?
After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and bruised by a series of natural disasters, America's supply chain barely avoided another blow this week. A rail strike was averted with just hours to spare. The Biden administration brokered a last-minute deal in the early hours of yesterday morning between freight companies and unions. Biden called it a big win for both sides and a big win for America. For analysis of this deal, we are joined by Art Wheaton. He is director of labor studies at Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Thank you for being with us this morning.
How does Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis benefit by putting migrants on a plane?
Rep. Peltola says her Alaskan heritage is interwoven into everything she does
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in this week, making her the first Alaskan Native in Congress. Before taking office, she went back to rural southwest Alaska, where she was welcomed by the community. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. A new member of Congress started work this week. Mary Peltola recently beat Sarah...
The migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have left, but their stories continue
After spending two days in Martha's Vineyard, nearly 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, have left the island. They were taken to Joint Base Cape Cod, where officials are expected to find them accommodations. We're joined now by Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights. Welcome. OREN SELLSTROM: Thank...
How rail companies and union negotiators averted a strike
President Biden calls it a win for the economy and for the American people. Rail companies and union negotiators reached a tentative agreement to avoid what would have been a crippling strike this weekend. Dennis Pierce is president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and he joins us. Mr. Pierce, thanks so much for being with us.
Ken Burns explores the complicated story of the U.S. response to the Holocaust
Filmmaker Ken Burns has chronicled so many of America's important events and personalities, from the Civil War to Prohibition to baseball to jazz, with a signature blend of poignant images and accessible scholarship. So it isn't surprising that he opens his latest documentary with a familiar face - Anne Frank's. But he highlights a lesser-known fact about the Frank family, that they tried to escape to the U.S. but were unable to get past the red tape and active hostility of the U.S. immigration system. And they weren't alone. Thousands of Jews tried and failed to enter the U.S. in the years leading up to World War II.
