Piano shop has been a presence in Rock Hill for nearly 100 years

By Maureen Wurtz
 3 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s an old, brick building that’s been next to Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill for… a while. But the noises of the busy street next to it, don’t make it inside because there’s another sound floating through all three floors.

“I mean, just by practice,” said Kris Brazzell.

It’s a fine and specific skill- tuning a piano.

“If you get one wrong, you gotta go back and fix it,” said Kris. “You’ve got to get it 100 percent correct every time.”

QC Hometown: Rock Hill’s Mural Mile sparks artistic rebirth

Kris is the fourth generation to take charge at Marshall Piano Company . He started working there at 18.

“I just always sort of figured, that’s what I was going to do,” laughed Kris.

All kinds of people have passed through their front doors.

“Well, you get Sunday school teachers, you get football players, NASCAR drivers. Avett Brothers coming in,” said Kris.

The shop was established in 1925, soon they’ll be celebrating 100 years. Another generation is likely to take over.

“My son started working here probably four-five years ago, off and on during high school. I tried to tell him to go do something else, and he wouldn’t listen to me so he’s here working with us as well,” said Kris.

Whether it’s restoring a Steinway or putting the ‘Marshall’ name on pianos they sell, the sounds in and around the old building off of ‘Piano Place’ are music to our ears.

