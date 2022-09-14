ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holding space for 'the everyday person:' Former NUVO columnist Steve Hammer dies at 57

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
Steve Hammer, a longtime columnist for NUVO , died Sunday at the age of 57. In his 20 years as a columnist for NUVO, Hammer was well-known in Indianapolis for his opinions on music, politics and more.

Hammer grew up in Indianapolis, graduated from Southport High School, and attended classes at both Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI. In his career, he worked for several local outlets — both full-time and freelance, including the Indianapolis Recorder, before making his way to NUVO.

His writing reflected his desire to serve people, to appeal to interests rather than being highfalutin, said Jim Poyser, former managing editor at NUVO. Hammer, Poyser said, had an "everyday Hoosier kind of personality."

“Steve held the space for the everyday person in a way that was authentic,” he said.

Hammer was the youngest of three children. Robin Hammer, his sister, said he was intelligent and his love for music and politics was clear at a young age. They attended her first concert together when she was 16 and he was 14: Eric Clapton and Muddy Waters at Market Square Arena.

“He was really at the forefront always of knowing about music,” she said.

Hammer was associated, in some way or another, with NUVO for 23 years, he wrote in a 2013 column . During his time at the outlet, he was an editor and a staff writer, as well as a weekly columnist — writing about politics, music, and other local Indianapolis stories. He moved to San Antonio in 2013, leaving NUVO, but would sometimes contribute blogs or columns.

In 1999, Hammer helped radio and TV host Matthew Socey get his start at NUVO, where Socey then wrote for 12 years.

“Jobs come and go but you try not to forget the ones who open the door for you,” Socey said. “And Steve did that in a major way for me when it came to what I do now in this city.”

Hammer had what Poyser called “a zest for discovery” and was especially passionate about finding and covering local or relatively unknown acts. Hammer took strong stances in his writing — his liberal politics often front and center.

“A lot of people, even if they didn't necessarily agree with what he wrote, they respected what he wrote,” Karen Melman, Hammer’s other sister, said. “... And the music brought a lot of people together.”

Hammer never made much money at NUVO, Robin said. But he stayed because it was his passion. She wants people to remember her brother by the things he loved.

“He cared deeply about music, the arts, our country and the people who knew him,” she said.

Hammer’s legacy will live on not just in who he was but through his words, and the people who read and remember them.

“I'm humbled by the opportunity I've had,” Hammer wrote in his final regular column for NUVO. “... I'll never forget any of you.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Holding space for 'the everyday person:' Former NUVO columnist Steve Hammer dies at 57

