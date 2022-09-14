ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette County, WI

NBC26

Man dies in crash after failing to yield in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan was involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash after failing to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened Wednesday at 10:42 a.m. on CTH X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
antigotimes.com

Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
ANTIGO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Improvements coming to three Door County Parks

You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car

(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places

(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
KEWAUNEE, WI
UPMATTERS

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Wisconsin condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay interim superintendent suffered heart attack, district says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District’s interim superintendent suffered a heart attack at a school board work session Monday, according to the district. A District spokesperson says Vicki Bayer is recovering under the care of her doctors. The district says Interim Deputy Superintendent...
WLUC

‘Oktoberfest’ returns to Iron Mountain for 7th year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A German beer festival in Iron Mountain is preparing to return for its seventh year. “Oktoberfest” is the first weekend in October in downtown Iron Mountain. Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the event. The festival is one of the major...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
UPMATTERS

Escanaba City Council approves Marijuana ordinance

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba City Council approved Thursday night on Ordinance No. 1269 which would authorize and regulate medical and recreational, adult-use marijuana businesses. City Manager Patrick Jordan said in this ordinance, businesses would not be able to open within 750 of a school. There would also...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
MARQUETTE, MI

