Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
Man dies in crash after failing to yield in Marinette County
MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 85-year-old man from Wallace, Michigan was involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash after failing to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened Wednesday at 10:42 a.m. on CTH X at Old Rail Road in the Town of Wagner.
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
Michigan driver killed in Wisconsin border crash
WAGNER, WI --An 85-year-old Michigan man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near the Michigan and Wisconsin border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the area of County Highway X at Old Rail Road around 10:42 a.m. for reports of a crash.
antigotimes.com
Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week
The Wisconsin Probation and Parole holds a warrant for Jason E. Schreiber (5-8-1976) and the Antigo Police Department is asking for assistance in his whereabouts. Jason has a felony fully extradition warrant due to him being on probation for felony bail jumping, possess a firearm contrary to injunction, resisting or obstructing an officer and vehicle operator flee/elude an officer.Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at 715 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL. Callers may remain anonymous. You can also send in tips using our P3 app on your device or www.P3tips.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Burglar charged for multiple Green Bay break-ins, gambles away stolen money
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling. According...
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
doorcountydailynews.com
Improvements coming to three Door County Parks
You may have to wait until next year to utilize them, but the Door County Parks Department just started work to upgrade the facilities at three parks this week. Old steel-constructed restrooms at the Ahnapee State Trail County Park south of Sturgeon Bay and the Meridian County Park north of Jacksonport are being removed and replaced this fall. Door County Parks and Facilities Director Wayne Spritka says new bulk pit toilets will be installed at those two parks and the new Plum Bottom County Park that opened this past spring.
RELATED PEOPLE
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ryan Brucker Shot Dad From Behind With Hunting Rifle in Three Lakes | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #10
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released at least 884 convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Ryan Brucker was one of them. 10th in the series. Ryan Brucker’s...
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
WLUC
Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck near Marinette listed on the State Register of Historic Places
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Thursday that the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck near Marinette, Marinette County, is being listed on the State Register of Historic Places. The Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck has been added to the State Register for its archaeological significance as a steambarge.
WLUC
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
UPMATTERS
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Wisconsin condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
WLUC
Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations. Now, they are both located in one facility, called “The Maxx.”...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay interim superintendent suffered heart attack, district says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District’s interim superintendent suffered a heart attack at a school board work session Monday, according to the district. A District spokesperson says Vicki Bayer is recovering under the care of her doctors. The district says Interim Deputy Superintendent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
The Bell Receives a New Home in Annual Rhinelander-Antigo Football Game
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday nights are usually ones for high school football, but that doesn't stop a rivalry game from taking place a day early. Rhinelander headed to Antigo to play in the 88th Bell Game. Rhinelander got their first win of the year last week and came in to...
WLUC
‘Oktoberfest’ returns to Iron Mountain for 7th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A German beer festival in Iron Mountain is preparing to return for its seventh year. “Oktoberfest” is the first weekend in October in downtown Iron Mountain. Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with the event. The festival is one of the major...
UPMATTERS
Escanaba City Council approves Marijuana ordinance
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba City Council approved Thursday night on Ordinance No. 1269 which would authorize and regulate medical and recreational, adult-use marijuana businesses. City Manager Patrick Jordan said in this ordinance, businesses would not be able to open within 750 of a school. There would also...
WLUC
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
Comments / 0