The man accused of hitting a killing a pregnant mother and her two year old son is sentenced for their murder. William David Phillips was sentenced to 15 years, 11 months and 28 days in prison. He was found guilty on all six indictment charges, including four reckless homicide charges (those are reduced charges from original first degree murder charges), one reckless endangerment charge and one felony reckless endangerment charge for the June 2019 incident in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO