Knox County, TN

WBIR

Mayor's former chief of staff pleads guilty in golf-cart case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The former chief of staff for Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of official misconduct related to his months-long personal use of a county-owned golf cart. Bryan Hair, 38, is asking Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green for judicial...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
newstalk987.com

The Man Accused of Killing a Pregnant Mother and Her 2 Year-Old in Jefferson City is Sentenced

The man accused of hitting a killing a pregnant mother and her two year old son is sentenced for their murder. William David Phillips was sentenced to 15 years, 11 months and 28 days in prison. He was found guilty on all six indictment charges, including four reckless homicide charges (those are reduced charges from original first degree murder charges), one reckless endangerment charge and one felony reckless endangerment charge for the June 2019 incident in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company’s owners told employees to chart false...
OAK RIDGE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: “Bloods” gang member accepts 30-year prison term

A member of the Bloods criminal street gang stopped his own trial in order to make a surprise guilty plea Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court. Walter Lee Patrick, 30, admitted to committing the crimes of domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. While those offenses normally don’t carry lengthy prison sentences, Patrick’ extensive criminal history meant that he accepted a 30-year term behind bars, officials said.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. law enforcement investigating jury duty scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they are investigating scammers claiming to be from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers were calling people to demand payment for missed jury duty fees or delinquent taxes. They warned that if this happens to you, don’t turn over any cash, instead call the police.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency

Today's top headlines from 9/14 featuring: Search for traffic stop suspects, deadly helicopter crash details, details on the Queen funeral. Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts. Updated: 20 hours ago. More than $5,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from trailer that went missing last week, Oak...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City

Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a...
LENOIR CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Police Raid Knoxville Apartments

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Police raided two apartments where they found marijuana, guns, thousands of dollars. Investigators say it is likely that there was THC wax being sold because of the amount found.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Fulton High special needs student wins homecoming king - clipped version. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. Poultry exhibit at...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim

UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

