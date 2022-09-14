Read full article on original website
UT football player charged with domestic assault, removed from team
The Knox County Sheriff's Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
Mayor's former chief of staff pleads guilty in golf-cart case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The former chief of staff for Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single count of official misconduct related to his months-long personal use of a county-owned golf cart. Bryan Hair, 38, is asking Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green for judicial...
Scammer steals more than $120K from Blount County resident, police say
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County resident was swindled out of more than $120,000 after a scammer took things to a new level recently, according to the sheriff's office. A scammer has been posing as a federal law enforcement officer and even showed up at one person's...
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend's bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said.
6 arrested in Knoxville drug bust involving SWAT, 8 pounds of marijuana
A drug bust of two apartments involving SWAT and the narcotics unit resulted in police arrested 6 people on various drug charges and located over 8 pounds of marijuana and nearly $18,000 according to court records.
The Man Accused of Killing a Pregnant Mother and Her 2 Year-Old in Jefferson City is Sentenced
The man accused of hitting a killing a pregnant mother and her two year old son is sentenced for their murder. William David Phillips was sentenced to 15 years, 11 months and 28 days in prison. He was found guilty on all six indictment charges, including four reckless homicide charges (those are reduced charges from original first degree murder charges), one reckless endangerment charge and one felony reckless endangerment charge for the June 2019 incident in Jefferson City.
Raided Oak Ridge health care facility faced previous lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. Former employees of Patriot Homecare filed a lawsuit back in May 2020 against the healthcare company, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. They claimed the company's owners told employees to chart false...
Judge permanently closes The Ball Gentleman's Club on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County judge approved an order Friday permanently prohibiting the owner of The Ball Gentleman's Club from continuing to operate such a business there. Authorities told 10News that John Nichols, the owner of the club, is retaining ownership of the Alcoa highway property but he's...
NEW: “Bloods” gang member accepts 30-year prison term
A member of the Bloods criminal street gang stopped his own trial in order to make a surprise guilty plea Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court. Walter Lee Patrick, 30, admitted to committing the crimes of domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. While those offenses normally don't carry lengthy prison sentences, Patrick' extensive criminal history meant that he accepted a 30-year term behind bars, officials said.
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
East Tenn. law enforcement investigating jury duty scams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they are investigating scammers claiming to be from the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The scammers were calling people to demand payment for missed jury duty fees or delinquent taxes. They warned that if this happens to you, don't turn over any cash, instead call the police.
Parents of Farragut High School student file lawsuit over bullying in school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents of a Farragut High School student, who were arrested last year and accused of encouraging their son to fight others students, filed a lawsuit Thursday, saying that their son was assaulted and not protected by school officials. Knox County, the Board of Education, the school's...
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they're searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City
Man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle in Lenoir City
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
Police Raid Knoxville Apartments
Police raided two apartments where they found marijuana, guns, thousands of dollars. Investigators say it is likely that there was THC wax being sold because of the amount found.
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash
Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash
UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim
UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her "kids" in her classroom.
