Brett Favre's texts included in lawsuit over misspent Mississippi welfare funds

Why haven't Charges been brought against Bryant and Favre?
Millions of dollars are missing from the Mississippi Welfare Fund. According to reports from multiple news outlets, including Jackson, Mississippi's local ABC Channel, text messages have been released between former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre regarding the fraudulent use of millions of welfare dollars.
Brett Favre’s Alleged Texts Show He Wanted A Former Governor To Use Welfare Funds To Build A Stadium
If I told you a government official made an agreement with a rich man to divert money meant for the welfare of lower-income people to fund a sports stadium no one outside of the rich person’s tax bracket asked for, you’d probably say, “Welp, that’s America for you.” But if I told you your favorite […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was asked about Brett Favre's welfare-scheme funded facility, and promptly deflected with a Jackson State reference. The post Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
Brett Favre's alleged involvement in welfare scandal gets even uglier
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s reputation has already been tarnished by scandals involving text messages. In one, you may remember, Favre settled out of court with two massage therapists back in 2013, after they had accused him of sending inappropriate and unsolicited sexual text messages to them while he played for the New York Jets in 2008. (Favre’s lawyers denied the allegations throughout the ordeal.)
How Brett Favre found himself named in a lawsuit after the 'largest public fraud' case in Mississippi's history came to light
Favre has not been accused of a crime but a lawsuit alleges he should have to pay back money after a Mississippi fraud case came to light.
No. 9 East Mississippi dominates Holmes
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Number ninth ranked EMCC dominates Holmes in a 45-9 victory Thursday night. EMCC was looking to make a statement in this game after a loss to Jones last week. Former Neshoba Central quarterback, Eli Anderson, connects with former Philadelphia High School football player, Kadarius Calloway to...
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
