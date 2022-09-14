ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Connecting for the Cancer Cure Raises Funds for Local Patients

Connecting for the Cancer Cure Golf and Corn Hole Tournament raises money for local cancer patients. Last weekend was one for the books! It was another successful year for Meg Murphy and her Connecting for the Cancer Cure committee as they hosted their annual golf and corn hole tournament. Over...
BUTTE, MT
Granite Co. Medical Center under visitor restrictions

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Granite County Medical Center is under visitor restrictions in long term care due to a COVID outbreak. Currently, there is no visitation for residents, although the hospital is looking into options for family to visit their relatives. The following was sent out by Granite County...
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
Butte roundtable discusses tackling drug epidemic

BUTTE, Mont. — More than 30 community leaders gathered inside the Thornton Building in Uptown Butte on Thursday for a roundtable discussion on tackling the overdose epidemic. The event, sponsored by The Southwest Montana Substance/Opioid Use Community Coalition, marked the latest step in what is expected to be a...
BUTTE, MT
Filming continues for 1923 after canceling for air quality

MISSOULA, Mont. — Outdoor filming for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continued on Friday in Uptown Butte. Filming was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to air quality concerns. Crews battled the elements as light to moderate rain appeared to slow things down. Actors were seen riding on horseback...
BUTTE, MT
Butte, MT
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns

Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
WHITEFISH, MT
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 17,070 acres

Overnight infrared maps show minimal growth of the Trail Ridge Fire burning 22 miles northwest of Wisdom. TrailRidge Fire Map - by Samantha Pester on Scribd. The fire now measures 17,070 acres. That's an increase of 27 acres from Tuesday's total. The lightning-caused blaze has 216 personnel on scene, and...
WISDOM, MT
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!

In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
BUTTE, MT
Rocky Mountain pulls off the upset over Montana Tech

BUTTE, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears pulled off a 28-20 upset victory on the road Saturday at Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain quarterback Nathan Dick was outstanding for the Bears before exiting the game late with an injury. The dual-threat athlete completed 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and rushed it 18 times for 67 yards and two scores.
BUTTE, MT
Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
BUTTE, MT

