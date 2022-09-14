Read full article on original website
Related
buttesports.com
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Raises Funds for Local Patients
Connecting for the Cancer Cure Golf and Corn Hole Tournament raises money for local cancer patients. Last weekend was one for the books! It was another successful year for Meg Murphy and her Connecting for the Cancer Cure committee as they hosted their annual golf and corn hole tournament. Over...
NBCMontana
Granite Co. Medical Center under visitor restrictions
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Granite County Medical Center is under visitor restrictions in long term care due to a COVID outbreak. Currently, there is no visitation for residents, although the hospital is looking into options for family to visit their relatives. The following was sent out by Granite County...
NBCMontana
Butte roundtable discusses tackling drug epidemic
BUTTE, Mont. — More than 30 community leaders gathered inside the Thornton Building in Uptown Butte on Thursday for a roundtable discussion on tackling the overdose epidemic. The event, sponsored by The Southwest Montana Substance/Opioid Use Community Coalition, marked the latest step in what is expected to be a...
NBCMontana
Filming continues for 1923 after canceling for air quality
MISSOULA, Mont. — Outdoor filming for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continued on Friday in Uptown Butte. Filming was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to air quality concerns. Crews battled the elements as light to moderate rain appeared to slow things down. Actors were seen riding on horseback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewis and Clark County searching for answers to rural recycling problems
The transfer station is home to dozens of large, and small, bales of plastic collected between 2017 and 2022, weighing well over a combined 10,000 pounds.
yourbigsky.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns
Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 17,070 acres
Overnight infrared maps show minimal growth of the Trail Ridge Fire burning 22 miles northwest of Wisdom. TrailRidge Fire Map - by Samantha Pester on Scribd. The fire now measures 17,070 acres. That's an increase of 27 acres from Tuesday's total. The lightning-caused blaze has 216 personnel on scene, and...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In America Is In Montana. Wait. What?!
In 1911 Hum Yow and Tam Kwong Yee founded the Pekin Noodle Parlor, and it's been serving Chinese food to hungry Montanans ever since. When you think about Montana "ethically diverse" isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. That's why when I found out that the oldest operating Chinese restaurant in America was located in Montana. Not only in the Big Sky state, but in the last city you would probably guess. The mining city of Butte (America).
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Rocky Mountain pulls off the upset over Montana Tech
BUTTE, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears pulled off a 28-20 upset victory on the road Saturday at Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain quarterback Nathan Dick was outstanding for the Bears before exiting the game late with an injury. The dual-threat athlete completed 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and rushed it 18 times for 67 yards and two scores.
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
406mtsports.com
Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
Comments / 0