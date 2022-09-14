ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

First railroad union votes to strike as contract negotiations remain in deadlock

 3 days ago
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19, announced Wednesday that its members voted to reject a tentative agreement with the railroad companies and authorized a strike to be delayed until September 29 to allow time for a new agreement to be reached.

The move comes after several railroads announced that they would be halting shipments of hazardous and “security-sensitive” materials in the face of the uncertainty to “protect employees, customers, and the communities we serve” as a representative for Union Pacific Railroad said in an emailed statement.

In the wake of the unions rejecting the offer, two major unions representing engineers and conductors have condemned the companies’ actions as a bid for further government intervention in the negotiations to subdue the unions.

“They are locking out their customers beginning on Monday and further harming the supply chain in an effort to provoke congressional action,” the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers—Transportation Division said in a joint statement.

And a University of Memphis professor said a strike could squeeze Memphis, which is the hub of rail transportation.

"The impacts would be quite severe," said Dr. Martin Lipinski, Director Emeritus for the University of Memphis Intermodal Freight Transportation Institute.

Biden gets involved

In July President Joe Biden stepped into the conflict, signing an executive order to establish a Presidential Emergency Board and triggering a “cooling off” period to halt action from either party. Once the period ends at midnight on September 16, the unions will be able to institute a strike.

Ten of the 12 unions involved in the negotiations reached tentative agreements with the railroads that grant a 24% pay raise over the 5-year contract, but representatives say they will be unable to accept the agreements if the companies do not address issues with employees’ working conditions.

Specifically, unions say they must put protections in place for workers who are seeking medical care and leave for familial obligations.

"Through egregious and excessive absenteeism policies, the railroads have taken away our members' ability to be a worthy parent and dependable spouse; and they have eliminated any realistic means for an employee to receive medical services or to care for a sick child without being assessed discipline or termination," wrote Gregory Hynes, National Legislative Director for SMART, in a letter to Congressional leaders.

A supply chain crisis

As home to nine intermodal centers and five Class I railroads earning annual revenue greater than $250 million, Memphis is a hub of rail freight transportation in the U.S. and a strike would affect the city on a large scale.

"It would shut down the railyards, which would also affect the people moving goods in warehouses and retail," Lipinski told the Commercial Appeal.

Lipinski said the strike could cost the nation's economy an estimated $2 billion dollars per day, impacting logistics, manufacturing, retail, and other industries across the country.

Passenger rail would likely be affected, as many of their routes use freight railroads. Amtrak already released a statement announcing that it will be canceling some trains and modifying routes in anticipation of a strike.

In the case of an extended strike, Lipinski said some freight companies could try to shift their attention to road transportation to make up for the loss of rail. However, there may be little relief, as trucking companies are already struggling to recruit enough drivers to support current shipments without picking up the slack.

In a final attempt to avert a supply chain catastrophe, negotiators met with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Wednesday to try to hammer out a new agreement before the Friday morning deadline.

Niki Scheinberg is the FedEx and logistics reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at monika.scheinberg@commercialappeal.com.

