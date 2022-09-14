Read full article on original website
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Central Pa. woman turns 103: ‘She cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord’
“Romaine is the type of woman who when you ask about her, she turns it around on you and asks how you are doing,” said Sally Acri, friend of lifetime Perry County resident Romaine Shearer, née Sheibley, who turned 103 on Sept. 10. “I wish she would tell me her secret to a long life; she tells me that she cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord.”
Glass pumpkin festival celebrates art heritage in Chester County
This weekend, you can find sparkling glass pumpkins at this art festival in Chester County, Pennsylvania!
travelawaits.com
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
abc27.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate
(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
theburgnews.com
Pet owners will “Bark for a Park” at rally for dog park in Harrisburg
Harrisburg’s furry residents will soon take to the state Capitol steps to howl for a cause. Neighborhood group Friends of Midtown has organized “Bark for a Park,” a rally requesting a neighborhood dog park in the city. “I have a dog. A lot of people I know...
WGAL
York cemetery vandalized overnight
A historic cemetery is in York County is targeted by vandals. “It split the base and the stone itself is split in half," Donald Riegle said. Riegle is in disbelief. The caretaker of the Starview Union Cemetery says 35 to 40 gravestones are damaged. After vandals toppled them over; police say it happened Saturday night at the secluded cemetery in east Manchester Township.
susquehannastyle.com
5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma
Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
sanatogapost.com
Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday
HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
Investigation: Family says Plymouth Meeting pharmacist preyed on teenage girl
The victim and her mom went to police. In January of 2021, Angela D'Alessandro was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault and other charges.
nextpittsburgh.com
Is Pennsylvania on the verge of adopting a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He says the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
phillyvoice.com
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
Lancaster Farming
75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair
Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
A Lancaster County church starts an initiative to end gun violence
Gun violence has been on the rise across the United States of America the past several years. A Lancaster County church is hoping to start a new initiative to end gun violence in its community. St. Edwards Episcopal Church’s Rev. Dr. Richard C. Bauer was heartbroken after he learned of...
Cumberland County kitchen fire displaces 10, causes $75,000 in damages
An apartment fire in Carlisle has displaced 10 people, injured one tenant, and caused around $75,000 of damage, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The fire started in the kitchen of the first-floor front apartment at 149 A Street at around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. The cause was due to unattended cooking and ruled an accident, police said.
Inappropriate pictures sent through software used by Midstate schools
Cumberland Valley School District says someone sent highly inappropriate images using a software system designed for elementary school students, and it isn't the only district to be impacted.
Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun
LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday. There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains,...
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
