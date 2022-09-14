“Romaine is the type of woman who when you ask about her, she turns it around on you and asks how you are doing,” said Sally Acri, friend of lifetime Perry County resident Romaine Shearer, née Sheibley, who turned 103 on Sept. 10. “I wish she would tell me her secret to a long life; she tells me that she cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord.”

