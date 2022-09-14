ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

Central Pa. woman turns 103: ‘She cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord’

“Romaine is the type of woman who when you ask about her, she turns it around on you and asks how you are doing,” said Sally Acri, friend of lifetime Perry County resident Romaine Shearer, née Sheibley, who turned 103 on Sept. 10. “I wish she would tell me her secret to a long life; she tells me that she cares about people, lives her life, and loves her Lord.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate

(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
YORK COUNTY, PA
York cemetery vandalized overnight

A historic cemetery is in York County is targeted by vandals. “It split the base and the stone itself is split in half," Donald Riegle said. Riegle is in disbelief. The caretaker of the Starview Union Cemetery says 35 to 40 gravestones are damaged. After vandals toppled them over; police say it happened Saturday night at the secluded cemetery in east Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
5 Candle Shops to Elevate Your Home's Aroma

Thegleefulcandle.com | 62 W Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA. Turn your love for candles into a new found hobby. At The Gleeful Candle, you can create your very own custom soy candles. The Gleeful Candle uses soy wax, derived from soybeans, to eliminate artificial and toxic by-products to benefit the environment and your health. Their candle making experience offers more than 30 scents to choose from. Whether it’s a self care treat to yourself or a quality activity with friends, check out their website to book your candle making reservation!
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday

HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
BIRDSBORO, PA
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair

Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
OLEY, PA
Lancaster County farm opens fall attractions for family fun

LANCASTER, Pa. — With fall just around the corner, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and apple picking season is quickly approaching as well. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, officially kicked off its fall season Friday. There are more than 60 farm-fun activities and rides, including trains,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA

