Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Back to the status quo: Ohio clinics to resume second-trimester abortions
The voice-mail system at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has been inundated with calls since a judge recognized a challenge to the state's abortion law and temporarily blocked it.
Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022
The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly...
Auditor forecasts "concerns" about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers' pension fund
It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books of the State Teachers Retirement System is...
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
Equality Ohio and GLAAD Release Research on the LGBTQ+ Records of Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
"It’s critical that Ohio’s LGBTQ and ally voters have the information."
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Fostoria Police, Ottawa Co. Prosecutor’s Office receive violent crime prevention funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) – 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, $45.9 million has been...
Dozens of BGSU alumni couples return to campus to renew their vows
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University celebrated its 100th homecoming Saturday and gave married couples who met or have BGSU connections the chance to renew their wedding vows on campus. Many of the couples met on campus while they were in college. Others who didn’t start their...
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
See 2022 Ohio school report cards for every district in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - See 2022 Ohio school report card details for every district in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Education released the scores Thursday, using a new star-based rating system that replaced the former A through F grades. This change was the result of a law passed by the Ohio...
Ohio Medicaid introduces new child behavioral health resource in time for school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Medicaid announced Thursday it is introducing a new child behavioral health resource just in time for school. ODM’s new Ohio Minds Matter website is an online behavioral health resource designed to help families, teachers and healthcare professionals manage increasing childhood mental health needs. The site includes tools and guidance developed by a panel of clinical childhood behavioral health experts.
13 Ohio schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools: See which Northeast Ohio schools made the list
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Four Northeast Ohio schools are being recognized nationally after they were designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools, which honors high academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps. The Blue Ribbon honors, announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, is one of the biggest...
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Ohio colleges make top 10 in US News & World Report rankings
Many Ohio universities broke the top 10 in U.S. News & World Reports’ newly released best college ranking categories, including The Ohio State University in Columbus, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, John Carroll University in University Heights, Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Cedarville University and Ohio Northern University in Ada.
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
