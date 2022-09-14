ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio

Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Lucas County, OH
Society
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty Rate#Northern Ohio#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Oacaa#Action News Now
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dozens of BGSU alumni couples return to campus to renew their vows

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University celebrated its 100th homecoming Saturday and gave married couples who met or have BGSU connections the chance to renew their wedding vows on campus. Many of the couples met on campus while they were in college. Others who didn’t start their...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
13abc.com

Ohio Medicaid introduces new child behavioral health resource in time for school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Medicaid announced Thursday it is introducing a new child behavioral health resource just in time for school. ODM’s new Ohio Minds Matter website is an online behavioral health resource designed to help families, teachers and healthcare professionals manage increasing childhood mental health needs. The site includes tools and guidance developed by a panel of clinical childhood behavioral health experts.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio colleges make top 10 in US News & World Report rankings

Many Ohio universities broke the top 10 in U.S. News & World Reports’ newly released best college ranking categories, including The Ohio State University in Columbus, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, John Carroll University in University Heights, Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Cedarville University and Ohio Northern University in Ada.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy