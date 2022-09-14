There is something in the air in Nebraska. There have been some big changes this week and it’s time for a big Nebraska win. These are you reasons why it will happen. Unless you’ve been off the grid for the past week, you are all well aware that Nebraska fired its head coach, Scott Frost on Sunday. While some may think that this is a reason that Nebraska would lose, I think the opposite. There was something wrong happening with the Nebraska football program and a change had to be made. After nearly a whole week, I’m sure the interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, has everything cleaned up and will coach our Huskers to a victory.

