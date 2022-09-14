ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kcur.org

How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
LJWORLD

Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages

Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
KSNT News

COVID tests available for Kansas households

TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said frequent […]
Wichita Eagle

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Kansas Reflector

Flipping U.S. Farm Bill right side up will be better for Kansas, farmers and environment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Paul Johnson is an organic market gardener and a policy analyst and advocate for the Kansas Rural Center. Zack Pistora is president of KRC’s board of directors and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club.
KSNT News

‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon. A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police […]
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
