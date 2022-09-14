Read full article on original website
Related
4Star Politics: More trouble for Kansas foster care program
Controversy flares again over the Kansas foster care program after a state agency fails to publish sex abuse data required by state law.
lawrencekstimes.com
Young Kansas voters embrace political power in fight to preserve democracy
TOPEKA — Isabella Vermooten is the kind of person who “literally went through and pestered everyone in my contacts” until they showed her evidence they were registered to vote. The 18-year-old from Lawrence was eager to cast a ballot for the first time in the Aug. 2...
Wichita Eagle
Ahead of Kansas rally, Schmidt backs DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the GOP nominee for Kansas governor, defended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard days before he is scheduled to campaign for Schmidt in Olathe. In a statement to The Star, Schmidt said Republican governors...
kcur.org
How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri
As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI aware of false active shooter reports at schools in Kansas, Missouri
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's aware of "swatting incidents" happening in both Kansas and Missouri.
Sheriff alerts citizens to more counterfeit cash in Kansas
HASKELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are alerting residents in southwest Kansas of "not so counterfeit money" making its way around, according to a social media report from the Haskell County Sheriff's office. These bills clearly state “For Motion Picture Purposes” or “Copy Money” but, are very realistic....
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Audit reveals two-thirds of $48.5 million in broadband aid allocated to southern Kansas
TOPEKA — Nearly two-thirds of $48.5 million in COVID-19 funding earmarked for expansion of broadband services to Kansas homes and businesses was invested in upgrading internet connectivity in the southern half of the state, an audit report said Wednesday. The Kansas Legislature’s auditing arm told a joint House and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
LJWORLD
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages
Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
‘It’s not too late to do the right thing,’ Emporia professor reacts to massive layoffs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day after Emporia State University is given the authority to fire any university employee, many educators tell us they’ve already been handed their walking papers. Staff tell 27 News they feel betrayed by what’s happening at ESU. “I spent 20 of the last 33 years of my life preparing to […]
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said frequent […]
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Kansas
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
Kansas Public Radio
Giant Solar Farm Project in Eastern Kansas is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flipping U.S. Farm Bill right side up will be better for Kansas, farmers and environment
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Paul Johnson is an organic market gardener and a policy analyst and advocate for the Kansas Rural Center. Zack Pistora is president of KRC’s board of directors and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club.
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
‘No threats,’ TPD gets call about active shooter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence surrounded Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka Thursday afternoon. A statement from Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, with Topeka, said there were no threats to students, staff, or the school after Shawnee County Dispatch received a call of an active shooter at Hayden High School. The Topeka Police […]
360wichita.com
Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know
Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
Comments / 0