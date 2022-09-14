ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?

Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
Aaron Rodgers says he will 'play the same way' as Packers WRs learn offense | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a rough 23-7 Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and did not target rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs after their first catch attempts. He then said that he will not change the way he plays while the Green Bay Packers WRs learn the offense. This brings up the question on whether Head Coach Matt LaFleur should change his game plan. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for LaFleur to coach and discipline Rodgers.
Broncos' Wilson ready for some love after hostile homecoming

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field. Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Jets-Browns, pick

The New York Jets are heading to Cleveland to take on the Browns for a Sunday afternoon showdown. The Jets are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where they struggled to generate any offense, though Joe Flacco threw the ball 59 times, threw for 307 yards. They'll look to pick up a quality win against Cleveland this weekend.
NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1

The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
Will Patrick Mahomes hold the 'GOAT throne' after Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED

In his first five seasons, Patrick Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and league MVP. According to FOX Bet SportsBook, Mahomes is currently tied for the best odds to win MVP this season. In a recent article, the Kansas City Chiefs' QB was mentioned as the heir apparent to the GOAT throne currently held by Tom Brady. TB12 has won seven Super Bowls and won three MVPs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Mahomes will be considered better than Brady or not.
Is Patrick Mahomes showing that he does not miss Tyreek Hill? | THE HERD

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes competed in a classic AFC West showdown that went down to the last minute. However, the Kansas City Chiefs came out with a 27-24 home victory in Week 2. Mahomes finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Herbert had 334 yards with three touchdowns and a pick-six. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Mahomes' game since Tyreek Hill's departure, including his comparison to Aaron Rodgers' performance after Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move

Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
