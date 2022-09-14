Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
ESPN
Cooper Rush says Dallas Cowboys 'ready to roll' as he steps in for injured Dak Prescott
FRISCO, Texas -- When Cooper Rush made the first start of his career last October against the Minnesota Vikings, replacing an injured Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys were 5-1 and rolling. On Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rush will make the second start of his career with Prescott out following...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
FOX Sports
Nick advises to be careful with betting on Mac Jones or Mitch Trubisky in Week 2 | What's Wright?
Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a late-OT FG, while the Miami Dolphins blew out the Patriots in Week 1. However, hear why Nick Wright advises bettors to be careful with placing money on 'Jones as a road favorite' and even on Trubisky.
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
FOX Sports
What Nathaniel Hackett can learn from ill-fated Russell Wilson decision
Nathaniel Hackett has only coached one game as an NFL head coach, but he might have learned a valuable lesson that will shape the rest of his career. In critical moments in competitive games, it is always better to prioritize "players" over "plays" when making decisions. Pardon me for using...
55-man Roster: Cowboys waive draft pick, send DE to IR to ready for Bengals tilt
The Dallas Cowboys made a series of roster moves on Saturday. With injuries stacking up in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was assured there were going to be changes made ahead of the next tilt. With the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a Sunday afternoon face-off, the Cowboys have decided how they are going to attack things.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers says he will 'play the same way' as Packers WRs learn offense | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers is coming off a rough 23-7 Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and did not target rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs after their first catch attempts. He then said that he will not change the way he plays while the Green Bay Packers WRs learn the offense. This brings up the question on whether Head Coach Matt LaFleur should change his game plan. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for LaFleur to coach and discipline Rodgers.
FOX Sports
Can Justin Herbert, Chargers stun Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs on TNF? | THE HERD
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to battle division rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Justin Herbert will square off against Patrick Mahomes but who will walk away with the Week 2 win? Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Hebert's game, including his TNF prediction.
FOX Sports
Broncos' Wilson ready for some love after hostile homecoming
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field. Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Jets-Browns, pick
The New York Jets are heading to Cleveland to take on the Browns for a Sunday afternoon showdown. The Jets are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where they struggled to generate any offense, though Joe Flacco threw the ball 59 times, threw for 307 yards. They'll look to pick up a quality win against Cleveland this weekend.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Betting lessons from Week 1
The NFL is back, and Week 1 of the season started off with a bang with upsets and unders galore. But not everything is what it seems, hence the term Overreaction Monday. After watching every game and digging into the stats, let's break down some of what I learned from Week 1. Here are my four betting lessons for fans and gamblers heading into Week 2.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Why Skip's Cowboys will lose a close game to Joe Burrow, Bengals | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys will be rolling with Cooper Rush as (+7.5) underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals. CeeDee Lamb is not concerned after Dallas dropped their Week 1 game, telling reporters quote: 'we have 16 more.' Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can upset Bengals.
FOX Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes hold the 'GOAT throne' after Tom Brady? | UNDISPUTED
In his first five seasons, Patrick Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl and league MVP. According to FOX Bet SportsBook, Mahomes is currently tied for the best odds to win MVP this season. In a recent article, the Kansas City Chiefs' QB was mentioned as the heir apparent to the GOAT throne currently held by Tom Brady. TB12 has won seven Super Bowls and won three MVPs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Mahomes will be considered better than Brady or not.
FOX Sports
Is Patrick Mahomes showing that he does not miss Tyreek Hill? | THE HERD
Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes competed in a classic AFC West showdown that went down to the last minute. However, the Kansas City Chiefs came out with a 27-24 home victory in Week 2. Mahomes finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Herbert had 334 yards with three touchdowns and a pick-six. Hear what Colin Cowherd has to say about Mahomes' game since Tyreek Hill's departure, including his comparison to Aaron Rodgers' performance after Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Brady's Bucs over New Orleans in Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Tampa Bay heads into New Orleans as the road favorite. Nick Wright is taking Tom Brady and the Buccaneers — "I don't see how the Saints getting 14 points against this Tampa defense."
FOX Sports
Tom Brady reportedly 'decided by himself' to un-retire and return to Bucs | THE HERD
Tom Brady is entering another year of football and his third season with the Tampa Bay Bucs. However, is it almost time to call it a career? A recent report emerged about Brady 'deciding by himself' to un-retire and return this season. Colin Cowherd reacts to the reports, then explains why it is time for Brady to hang up his cleats.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes throws 2 TDs in Chiefs win vs Chargers | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came back from 10 points down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football. Mahomes ended the game with 235 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nick Wright breaks down KC's win and why he's gained more confidence in his Chiefs.
Jerry Jones says he's willing to take calls from frustrated Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones understands why fans of America’s team are frustrated with him. The team looked dreadful in Week 1, Dak Prescott is hurt again, and the Cowboys haven’t been a true Super Bowl contender in the past 26 years.
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge proves betting on himself was the right move
Major League Baseball’s most muscular salaries continue to gather velocity quicker than a searing fastball, yet no player has ever earned $100 million per year because, well, of course they haven’t. We are a ways away from any MLB player inking a contract that actually pays $100 million...
NFL・
