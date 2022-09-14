Aaron Rodgers is coming off a rough 23-7 Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and did not target rookie WRs Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs after their first catch attempts. He then said that he will not change the way he plays while the Green Bay Packers WRs learn the offense. This brings up the question on whether Head Coach Matt LaFleur should change his game plan. Colin Cowherd explains why it is time for LaFleur to coach and discipline Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO