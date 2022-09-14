ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
FORT HOOD, TX
KTRE

Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year

The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, following a tentative deal reached by union freight train workers and management. Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter Halloween costume and went to work for LFD. Longview 6 year old...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches cultivates median beautification project

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Tyler, TX
KTRE

Housing Market

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Ector County street racer receives 20 year sentence

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - District Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s office reports that Albertico Valenzuela, 21, has received a 20-year sentence for four cases of racing on a highway (causing serious bodily injury or death). Valenzuela was arrested after a multiple-vehicle crash that left 4 people dead in West Odessa...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KTRE

EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions

(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents
KTRE

Tentative labor deal averts threat of Amtrak rail strike

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy