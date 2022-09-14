Read full article on original website
Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, following a tentative deal reached by union freight train workers and management. Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter Halloween costume and went to work for LFD. Longview 6 year old...
WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches cultivates median beautification project
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In a statement to KBTX, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that an independent review into the escape of convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez is nearing completion. Lopez is accused of murdering a family of five when they returned to their vacation home...
Ector County street racer receives 20 year sentence
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - District Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s office reports that Albertico Valenzuela, 21, has received a 20-year sentence for four cases of racing on a highway (causing serious bodily injury or death). Valenzuela was arrested after a multiple-vehicle crash that left 4 people dead in West Odessa...
Biologists predict moderate hunting conditions ahead of white-tailed deer archery-only season opener
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - With drought affecting most of the state over the summer, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department biologists foresee a moderate season for hunters this fall. “Overall, 2022 year is expected to be good in terms of harvest numbers and opportunities, so don’t let the chance to spend...
EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions
(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.
Tentative labor deal averts threat of Amtrak rail strike
Texas AG Ken Paxton could be deposed about securities fraud accusations after election
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton will face lawyers for the men who accused him of securities fraud seven years ago in a one-hour deposition after the November elections. The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that Collin County District Court Judge Cynthia Wheless ordered Paxton to sit...
Air National Guard’s first female F-35 pilot completes inaugural flight: ‘It’s exciting’
(Gray News) - A female pilot from Kentucky made history earlier this month by piloting an F-35 fighter jet for the Air National Guard. According to the Air National Guard, 30-year-old 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery marked her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member on Sept. 7. “I...
