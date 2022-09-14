Sri Lanka to start agricultural modernization in 2023: President

Colombo, Sep 15 (SocialNews.XYZ) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka must start agricultural modernisation in 2023 to feed its growing population and become a net exporter of food, the President's Media Division (PMD) said.

Wickremesinghe made the statement on Wednesday at a meeting of the Multi-Sector Combined Committee to ensure food security and nutrition.

He added that agriculture can earn foreign exchange by enhancing production and competitiveness through the modernisation of agri......

