Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

Mark Johnson
3d ago
Amtrak is owned by the government. America is dying because of a broken political system. Meaning democrats and republicans. Broken political system not working for the middle class. Both parties are at fault
Talk Hard
3d ago
Seems really stupid and selfish not to give 5 days of sick leave to the people running the show. I’ll bet the company is going to make an agreement as it seems really really stupid not to.
Tony McDonald
3d ago
All they want is 5 UNPAID SICK DAYS WITHOUT PENALTY. Engineers and conductors are on call and are available with 8 hrs rest to be on call. They rarely get to return home unless they have been out 6 days in a row. They pay for their own transportation home if they are still out.
