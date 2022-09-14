ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Windsor business owner files protest over downtown permanent parking zone petition

By Pat Ferrier, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
The chairman of Windsor's Downtown Development Authority is challenging the validity of a petition that would ask voters to create a permanent parking zone in downtown.

Dan Stauss, owner of Memory Lane Antiques, said he filed the protest as an individual and registered voter. A protest can only be filed by a registered voter in Windsor.

A hearing officer on Tuesday, Sept. 13, listened to a litany of arguments challenging the petition and must make a decision within five days, or by the end of day on Sunday.

If the protest is denied, the petition would ask voters to modify the town's zoning map to create a permanent parking zone in the central business district, primarily the 400 and 500 blocks of Main Street, ultimately restricting development on two of the three backlots owned by the DDA, which plans to redevelop the site into retail, restaurants and residences.

The petition had 2,255 valid signatures; it needed 1,283.

Stauss said he filed the protest because the petition amounts to an illegal taking of DDA land and would result in spot zoning if passed by voters. "It's saying 'we are taking this property and making it permanent parking, on land the DDA owns and the DDA won't have any right to develop it,' " he said.

Redeveloping the backlots into a mixed-use project has been part of the town's master plan and comprehensive plan for years, he said.

Typically, parking is a secondary use in most zoning districts, but the petition would create a primary use, which throws the town charter and town zoning "out the window," Stauss said.

"It's important we have a thriving and growing downtown and to attain that we need to have more commercial downtown," he said. With much of Windsor's growth occurring on the edges of town, Stauss said he worries downtown will become stagnant. "People will go to the new stuff," he said. "If we don't have new amenities, downtown will wither."

With the protest, it is too late to get the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. That means the town will likely schedule a special election, which by law, would have to be held between Oct. 27 and Jan. 26, Town Clerk Karen Frawley said.

The dirt lots south of Boardwalk Park and Windsor Lake have been used as parking for several years and provide access to the lake, park and local businesses. Earlier this year, the town board increased the maximum building height in the area from 35 to 65 feet, partially to accommodate future development of the backlots.

Even as the petition was being circulated, the DDA was forging ahead with redevelopment plans for the backlots.

The DDA board voted in July to spend up to $60,000 to prepare project renderings with the cost shared equally among the town, developer Tribe Development and the DDA. It is unclear whether the petition, if it makes it on to the ballot and is approved by voters, carries any legal authority over the DDA, a quasigovernmental organization.

Meanwhile, the town has been working to add more parking downtown.

Plans include expanding the parking lot near the Windsor-Severance Fire Museum on Sixth Street east toward the Windsor History Museum, which is currently an unpaved lot that doesn't serve the community well in its current state and is often vandalized because there isn't much foot traffic in the area, the town has said.

The parking improvements will include updates to Boardwalk Park's existing lot on Birch Street, adding more spaces on the south and east sides. These additions will accommodate visitors to Boardwalk Park, which is often busy throughout the summer for many popular town events like the Summer Concert Series.

Existing spaces at the Fifth Street roundabout will also be converted to add more accessible parking for people with disabilities. These spaces will be closer to the Farmers Market Pavilion. The DDA board announced recently it will purchase land near Windsor Lake, north of Main Street, as part of the town's $1 million commitment to acquire more land for downtown parking.

Michelle Gebhart
3d ago

He's acting like the taking of land by imminent domain never happens. As a member of the DDA he is supposed to be doing what is best for the town and what the people want. He's doing neither and should step down.

