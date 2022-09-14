Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
NECN
FBI Announces Arrest in Connection With Hoax Bomb Threat Against Boston Children's Hospital
The FBI says it has made an arrest in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital. The agency announced the arrest on Twitter. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the person arrested as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts. She is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30.
whdh.com
Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
$10 million reward: Iranian nationals accused of planning cyberattack on Boston Children’s Hospital
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has indicted three Iranian nationals — and is offering a $10 million award for information that’ll lead to their arrest — in connection with an alleged planned cyberattack on Boston Children’s Hospital. On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Police warn of cell phone thieves who swipe data, banking information
BOSTON — A warning from police after a rash of cell phone larcenies in the city. “It’s pretty scary. I especially don’t want anything stolen, especially as a young person, they can do a lot to you,” said Masha Yakubovich, a Northeastern University student. She was...
wgbh.org
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
WCVB
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company
Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
Racial equity audits of two Worcester departments reveal depth of systemic racism: ‘People of color are simply ignored’
People of color who work for the city of Worcester have felt excluded, ignored and fearful, according to a report detailing racial equity audits of two city departments – Human Resources and Health & Human Services. The audit found there is a lack of opportunity to advance for people...
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1