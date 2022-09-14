ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk

“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
NECN

FBI Announces Arrest in Connection With Hoax Bomb Threat Against Boston Children's Hospital

The FBI says it has made an arrest in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital. The agency announced the arrest on Twitter. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the person arrested as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts. She is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30.
whdh.com

Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
wgbh.org

Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?

On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
MassLive.com

Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company

Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
whdh.com

Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
