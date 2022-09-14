Dirt bike crash leads to police crackdown

Good morning, readers! Let’s take a look at today’s top stories:

Illegal motorbikes menacing Fall River roadways has been a growing and problematic trend, and the latest incident has left a 23-year-old dirt bike rider with serious injuries after he and a vehicle collided on Sept. 10. It’s an issue that is on the radar of Fall River police and city officials. Find out how the police plan to crack down.

Five generations? Becca Collins wondered. Attending last month’s dedication of the mostly new Durfee High School, the owner and president of Collins Construction in the city was confident that the Collins family boasted at least four generations of Durfee High School students. That list, she was sure, included herself (Class of 1993), her daughter Anecia (current Durfee junior), her late father Jimmy (Class of 1969) and her late grandfather Francis Collins Jr. (1929). But was there one more? It took a little digging, but she got her answer – check out this trip into Fall River history.

And high school football season is a week old, but already there are a few lessons to be learned, some interesting calculations to be made, and trends to keep watching. Sports editor Steven Sanchez has more here.

