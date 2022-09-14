ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirt bike crash leads to police crackdown

Illegal motorbikes menacing Fall River roadways has been a growing and problematic trend, and the latest incident has left a 23-year-old dirt bike rider with serious injuries after he and a vehicle collided on Sept. 10. It’s an issue that is on the radar of Fall River police and city officials. Find out how the police plan to crack down.

Five generations? Becca Collins wondered. Attending last month’s dedication of the mostly new Durfee High School, the owner and president of Collins Construction in the city was confident that the Collins family boasted at least four generations of Durfee High School students. That list, she was sure, included herself (Class of 1993), her daughter Anecia (current Durfee junior), her late father Jimmy (Class of 1969) and her late grandfather Francis Collins Jr. (1929). But was there one more? It took a little digging, but she got her answer – check out this trip into Fall River history.

And high school football season is a week old, but already there are a few lessons to be learned, some interesting calculations to be made, and trends to keep watching. Sports editor Steven Sanchez has more here.

Rev. Walter Keith
3d ago

Good ... It's about time ... I see them pulling wheelies up and down Rodman and 5th Streets all the time with no regard for anyone ... When I was young that was never heard of ...

Andy Brisbon
3d ago

If we behaved like that when we were younger we wouldn’t have to worry about riding dirtbikes ever again … our folks wouldn’t put up with this kind of stuff. They’d join forces with the other parents and they’d ground us indefinitely.. in our days growing up people demanded respect from kids. If we violated their rules you got lumps

Doris Feigo
3d ago

lots of them will not buy one they will steal one. We had ours stolen and never recovered.

