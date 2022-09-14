ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish man receives two life sentences for 2021 homicide of wife and infant

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago
A Ouachita Parish man accused of the 2021 murders of his wife and infant daughter pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Blake Bardwell, 27 of Monroe, pleaded guilty Monday to the Oct. 29, 2021 homicide of his wife, April Bardwell and their eight-month-old daughter.

The Ouachita Parish Grand Jury indicted Bardwell in January. The two-count indictment charged Bardwell with second degree murder.

On Oct. 29, 2021, according to the affidavit, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office received numerous calls to respond to 3980 Old Sterlington Road, Monroe. The first call was from Bardwell, who told dispatchers to send crime scene because a crime had occurred. The following call was from a Bardwell's who told dispatching Baldwin admitted to shooting his wife and child.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Bardwell outside of the apartment complex and later discovered Bardwell's wife and eight-month-old daughter, deceased, lying in a large pool of blood inside the apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.

Bardwell admitted to killing both victims after being Mirandized, the affidavit read.

