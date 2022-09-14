Read full article on original website
WHSV
Mayor proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Many across the United States recognized the month of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Last week, Mayor Andrea Oakes proclaimed the same in the city of Staunton at their city council meeting. “It’s a matter of being aware that childhood cancer is a real thing,...
WHSV
Constitution Week begins with ringing of bells across Harrisonburg and Rockingham
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marks 235 years since the drafting of the U.S. Constitution. At 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon bells around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County rang a little longer to commemorate Constitution Day. “Every year make a purpose to make sure the Constitution Day the anniversary of the...
timesvirginian.com
ACHS grad Trent-Adams named university president
Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, a graduate of Appomattox County High School, has spent her entire career blazing new trails. Before joining The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth in 2020, she was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health.
WHSV
Shenandoah County public safety personnel receive Valor Awards
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Valor Public Safety Awards on Thursday. The ceremony highlighted some of the heroic acts of law enforcement, firefighters, and other public safety personnel while showing appreciation for all. ”I am in awe of everything we’ve heard...
wsvaonline.com
Rockingham County discusses naming policy
Discussions continue in Rockingham County on the school system’s naming policy, which will require teachers and staff to notify parents if a student wants to be called by a different name than what is on record. School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl was on Early Mornings today and said that...
WHSV
UVA Board of Governors approves one-time credit amid tuition hike
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Board of Governors has approved a one-time credit for in-state students equal to the school’s most recent tuition hike. This comes on the heels of a recommendation from UVA’s Board of Visitors earlier this week. The Washington Post reports...
WHSV
Schools across the nation are switching to solar energy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from Generation 180 shows that solar energy usage has tripled in schools across the nation since 2015. Schools with low to high ranging budgets are accessing benefits that come from this switch. “In our recent report, we found that nearly 1 in 10...
Augusta Free Press
Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Kelly and Brandon Sheely live in the Tree Streets neighborhood of the River City. And among their furry visitors in that part of the city are foxes. When they opened their new business venture on August 24,...
WHSV
1,000 pounds of pork delivered to Hope Distributed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products were delivered to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg on Thursday morning. The pork will be given out to families in need around the area. The delivery was part of Rockingham Cooperatives Pork for the Pantry program which is part of its...
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
WHSV
Open Doors ‘Food Truck Fest’ returns
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday Open Doors brought back its annual Food Truck Fest event. The festival is the shelter’s biggest fundraising event of the year. “We started back in 2015, and it’s grown every single year,” Graham Witt, chair of Open Doors board of directors said.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Harrisonburg vs. Orange County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg visits Orange County in week four.
timesvirginian.com
Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach
According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
WHSV
New roadway construction underway in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The latest construction project is underway at Staunton Crossing. The project will extend Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue to Valley Center Drive off of North Frontier Drive. The roadway will be three lanes wide, and it’s set to include a multi-use lane for pedestrians or bikers, a Park and Drive and a transit stop.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on “Jeopardy.”. Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: isoclinal limestone near Harrisonburg
This weekend, my family and I traveled to a little agrotainment complex north of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a joint called Back Home On The Farm. It featured a corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, apple cider donuts, and pumpkin picking. All typical fall frolic; good clean fun. But there were also big...
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
NBC 29 News
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Fashion Square Mall in Albemarle County. Home Depot recently bought a large part of the mall. “Home Depot did close on the property on the first of this month. They purchased all of the center sans the JCPenney’s location and the Belk women’s,” Manager Athena Emmans said Wednesday, September 14.
NBC 29 News
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
