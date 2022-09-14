ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

Voters to decide if Natrona County should keep imposing local lodging tax on visitors

CASPER, Wyo. — When voters in Natrona County go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider whether to renew the local lodging tax. Lodging tax is paid by visitors staying in hotels, motels, campgrounds and similar establishments. Unless Natrona County residents stay in these establishments, they do not pay the local lodging tax. School groups and other tax-exempt entities are not required to pay the lodging tax.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

City of Mills: Public Hearing Oct.25th

The Mills City Council will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, October 25th at 704 Fourth St., in the Mills City Council Chambers to consider a Grant for the WTP Finished Water Tank, City of Mills, Wyoming. Information regarding the request is available at the...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/22–9/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Discusses $4.5 Million for City Hall Redesign

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about the improvements they hope to make to city hall. Lopez said that in March of this year, they had gotten five bids from various construction companies, however, they all...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported

At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Alcova Reservoir drawdown set to begin Oct. 1; water level to drop ~4 inches per day

CASPER, Wyo. — The annual drawdown of the water level at Alcova Reservoir is set to begin Saturday, Oct. 1. Water will be lowered at a rate of about 4 inches per day, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. In total, the water surface elevation in Alcova will be lowered about 10 feet. The normal water surface elevation winter operating range at Alcova is between 5,487 and 5,489 feet, according to the BOR.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery

A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
WHEATLAND, WY
Douglas Budget

Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line

A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper

Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
