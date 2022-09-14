ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bruno, CA

Centre Daily

What To Look For From Notre Dame Against California

Notre Dame will look to get on the board for 2022 when it hosts the 2-0 California Golden Bears. The Fighting Irish have not lived up to expectations thus far, but they will look to right the ship today, and we should know early on if the team has the emotion, plan and ability to execute in a way that will lead to victory.
BERKELEY, CA
Centre Daily

Max Homa tied for lead in title defense at Fortinet Championship

NAPA, Calif. – Max Homa isn’t a superstitious guy, the type of defending champion that gets the same room number and eats at the same restaurants as the previous year when he shot a pair of 65s on the weekend at Silverado Resort’s North Course to win the Fortinet Championship by one stroke.
NAPA, CA

