Arrest made in connection to high school basketball brawl

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ida Baker basketball player has been arrested for his role in a brawl at a high school basketball game.

The victim that the teen assaulted came forward to detectives and wished to press charges.

Cape Coral Police investigated and made the arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coach punched in face during basketball brawl at Mariner High School

The fight happened during a game between Ida Baker and Dunbar, which was played at Mariner High School on September 7th.

David Church Sr., a parent, was arrested after he ran from the stands and became involved in the melee. During the scuffle, Church would punch Ida Baker’s head coach, but told NBC2 that he only stepped in after seeing his son get attacked.

“There was no security at the game, no matter what they say now,” he said. “I didn’t have that luxury of letting my son get pummeled until he’s unconscious while I wait for someone to decide to break it up.”

Church had asked Cape Coral police for charges to be pressed against an Ida Baker player and the injured coach.

