ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Arrest made in connection to high school basketball brawl

By Teddy Byrne
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09k41g_0hvbMQwU00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ida Baker basketball player has been arrested for his role in a brawl at a high school basketball game.

The victim that the teen assaulted came forward to detectives and wished to press charges.

Cape Coral Police investigated and made the arrest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coach punched in face during basketball brawl at Mariner High School

The fight happened during a game between Ida Baker and Dunbar, which was played at Mariner High School on September 7th.

David Church Sr., a parent, was arrested after he ran from the stands and became involved in the melee. During the scuffle, Church would punch Ida Baker’s head coach, but told NBC2 that he only stepped in after seeing his son get attacked.

“There was no security at the game, no matter what they say now,” he said. “I didn’t have that luxury of letting my son get pummeled until he’s unconscious while I wait for someone to decide to break it up.”

Church had asked Cape Coral police for charges to be pressed against an Ida Baker player and the injured coach.

This story is developing. Trust NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they become available.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

12-year-old arrested, accused of threatening to blow up a school bus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after making a threat to blow up a school bus at Gulf Middle School. On September 15, Cape Coral Police Department officers were dispatched to Gulf Middle School in reference to a school threat that occurred on September 14. The School Resource Officer was contacted...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting

A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funeral held for Brian McKellop Jr., who was shot by his stepfather

On Saturday, Brian McKellop Jr.’s family and friends said goodbye to a son, brother, and veteran. The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association escorted the family of United States Marine Corp Lance Corporal Brian McKellop Jr. from the First Baptist Church of Cape Coral to Coral Ridge Funeral home to lay him to rest.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Lee County schools put on alert after ‘swatting’ prank

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An apparent prank call caused a search of every school in Lee County Friday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. At least one school, South Fort Myers High School, was put in lockdown for a short time. According to notices on the sheriff’s...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Basketball Player#Cape Coral Police#Mariner High School#Church
WINKNEWS.com

1 person killed in shooting on Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres

Lee County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on East Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres on Thursday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead. The scene is secure and detectives will be there throughout the morning. One neighbor tells WINK News that...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel police identify 22 victims in bathroom voyeurism case

Sanibel police have identified 22 people who appeared in video covertly taken inside of the Bowman Beach bathroom on the island. Police arrested 58-year-old Dana Caruso, who is accused of placing the camera in the bathroom at the end of July. The device captured more than 270 videos running on...
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle crashes into home in Port Charlotte; driver injured

A vehicle struck a home in Port Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Ranch Drive. The home has extensive damage, said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire EMS. Todd said the driver was extracted from the vehicle and flown to...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy