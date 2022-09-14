ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills, WY

K2 Radio

City of Mills: Public Hearing Oct.25th

The Mills City Council will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, October 25th at 704 Fourth St., in the Mills City Council Chambers to consider a Grant for the WTP Finished Water Tank, City of Mills, Wyoming. Information regarding the request is available at the...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Voters to decide if Natrona County should keep imposing local lodging tax on visitors

CASPER, Wyo. — When voters in Natrona County go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider whether to renew the local lodging tax. Lodging tax is paid by visitors staying in hotels, motels, campgrounds and similar establishments. Unless Natrona County residents stay in these establishments, they do not pay the local lodging tax. School groups and other tax-exempt entities are not required to pay the lodging tax.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 26, Casper (Kelly Walsh)...
CASPER, WY
Mills, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/9/22–9/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
#City Hall#Notice Of Hearing#Bankers Trust Company#N A Collections Center#Robinson Contracting Inc
K2 Radio

Casper Council Discusses $4.5 Million for City Hall Redesign

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about the improvements they hope to make to city hall. Lopez said that in March of this year, they had gotten five bids from various construction companies, however, they all...
CASPER, WY
News Break
Politics
K2 Radio

Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery

A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:. Forgery. Fraud by Check. Conspiracy. According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for...
WHEATLAND, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/15/22–9/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line

A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Groups sue to block county oil & gas project

Environmental groups may have thrown a wrench in the works last week on the federally approved 5,000 well Converse County Oil & Gas Project. The Powder River Basin Resource Council, based in Sheridan, and the Western Watersheds Project, of Hailey, Idaho, filed a legal challenge against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C., targeting the environmental impact statement for massive oil & gas project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?

Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help

CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming.

